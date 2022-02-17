Plea, prison time on table after intersection crash that killed Lawrence mother

Feb. 16—LAWRENCE — A Superior Court judge said she would sentence a Lawrence man to at least 22 years in state prison if he pleads guilty to manslaughter and related charges after an April crash that killed a young mother and left her friend severely injured.

Pedro Nieves, 29, appeared via Zoom video conference Wednesday morning in Lawrence Superior Court for a lobby conference, where potential sentences in his criminal case were discussed.

Nieves was charged after the high-speed, fatal crash at South Union Street and Winthrop Avenue in the early morning of April 29.

At the wheel of an Acura RL, he was described as being drunk and in "demon mode" when he struck an oncoming car and killed Gabriela Hernandez, 24, at the intersection, according to police reports.

Hernandez was a passenger in a Honda Civic that Nieves struck at "at least 100 mph," tearing the compact car in half.

The impact of the crash ejected and killed Hernandez, the mother of two young children. The driver, a 20-year-old Lawrence woman, survived but was severely injured.

Firefighters used two sets of Jaws of Life hydraulic tools to extract trapped people from both the Honda and the Acura.

Nieves' blood alcohol content was .17, which is more than twice the legal limit, authorities said.

He is charged manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, operating under the influence of drugs causing serious injury, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

He's been held without bail since his initial arraignment in Lawrence District Court.

During Wednesday's hearing, Assistant District Attorney Mary Eileen Spano asked Nieves be sentenced to 14 to 16 years in state prison followed by five years probation should he plead guilty.

But Judge Jackie Cowin, after listening to victim impact statements from relatives of Hernandez and the Honda driver, said she did not accept the prosecutor's recommendation or an even lesser request from Nieves' defense attorney, Gerard Laflamme.

Instead, should he plead guilty, Cowin said she would sentence him to 22 to 26 years in state prison followed by five years probation with conditions including can't drive.

She said Nieves "willingly drank that evening with disregard for public safety." He ignored his friends pleas to slow down. And even before he got in the car that night he had a bad driving record, she said.

Cowin on Wednesday also watched video of the crash recorded on city-owned cameras at the intersection.

No decision was made regarding a possible guilty plea Wednesday. Nieves is now due back in Superior Court on April 6.

Nieves and his two passengers, Brandon Wiggins, 29, of Methuen, and Jonathan Vega, 21, of Lawrence, were also hurt in the crash, police said.

Laflamme told Cowin that Nieves does "accept responsibility" and he wants to spare Hernandez's family from having to endure a trial.

"I think he deserves some credit for that," he said of Nieves, who is a single father of two daughters.

Cowin heard emotional victim impact statements Wednesday, including from Belkis Disla, Hernandez mother in law.

"She was very special to me. I admired very much the way she took care of my grandchildren. She always took good care of them ... She always put herself second. She was a super mom," Disla said.

Without Hernandez, she said she lives with pain in her heart and now struggles with anxiety and depression. Her grandchildren ask for their mother often, if they can call heaven and when they can give their mother kisses, she said.

"It has to be clear this was not an accident," the woman said. "The is something that could have been avoided."

