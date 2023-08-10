Plea proposal made in abduction, strangulation case

Aug. 10—LIMA — Allen County prosecutors on Thursday made a plea offer to a Lima man charged with third-degree felony counts of strangulation, abduction and domestic violence.

The state's offer calls for Verronald Brown, 34, to agree to a 30-month prison sentence to resolve his case.

He has until Aug. 21 to accept the proposal. A trial date of Aug. 29 has been scheduled in the case.

According to court records, Lima police officers were dispatched shortly before midnight on May 31 to the 2300 block of North Cole Street in reference to a domestic dispute.

The caller advised police that Brown had broken items in the house and assaulted and strangled a female. Upon their arrival police found the alleged victim to be out of breath and frantic. She said she and Brown had lived together for two years and that he becomes aggressive and physical when drunk.

On the night of the incident, according to court documents, Brown began to strangle the woman several times before she escaped. She was treated at a Lima hospital for her injuries.

Brown told police he didn't remember what happened because he was intoxicated and had blacked out.

He has two prior convictions for domestic violence.