Plea for rare insect sightings in Worcestershire from wildlife group

A wildlife group is urging people in Worcestershire to report sightings of a type of insect so members can learn more about their habitats.

Snow fleas are active in winter and make short jumps at 5cm or 6cm (1.9in to 2.3in) to escape predators.

The Wyre Forest Study Group said there were few records of them in the area.

"They are often overlooked due to their size and there are not many people looking for them," Rosemary Winnall, from the group, said.

The insects are about 5mm (0.19in) in length and live on and in moss.

Forests and hills, such as the Malverns, may well be great places to see them at this time of year, Ms Winnall told BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester.

"I love to find snow fleas because they are one of the few insects that are active as adults over the winter time and they can withstand very low temperatures."

