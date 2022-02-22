Plea reached in murder case

Feb. 21—GREENSBURG — A Greensburg man has accepted a plea deal sentencing him to 45 years behind bars for the murder of his father.

Adam J. Naderman of Greensburg plead "guilty but mentally ill" Monday afternoon in the Decatur County Superior Court to the murder of his father, Albert Naderman. The defendant was charged in connection with a murder investigation that dates back to October 2019.

Several family members, shared by both the victim and the defendant, attended the hearing to give voice to their concerns. More than half of those who took the stand asked the judge to consider keeping Adam Naderman incarcerated for the remainder of his life rather than the 45 years dictated in the plea agreement.

"In all honesty, I don't think it's possible to fit everything into one statement for a man who gave me a lifetime of memories," said Fred Miller, brother-in-law of the defendant and son-in-law of the victim. "Growing up, I had parents in my life but I never really had a father until I met Albert."

Michelle Miller is Fred's wife, the oldest child of Albert Naderman and oldest sibling of Adam Naderman. On the stand, she said she wondered what her father was thinking in the final minutes of his life after being stabbed by his youngest child.

Albert M. Naderman, known as Matt, took the stand after his sister Michelle.

"It's a tragedy that if it's not happened to your family, looking from the outside in, you don't understand the impact," Matt said. "You can't understand the impact... From that night on, we've all had a sickness in our stomachs that hasn't gone away."

The Daily News initially reported on October 21, 2019, that Adam J. Naderman, now 39, had been arrested in conjunction with an ongoing murder investigation. No additional details were made available at that time.

When the arrest was made public, the GPD stated no other details could be released because it was an ongoing investigation. The police also said the public was never in any immediate danger. GPD Chief Brendan Bridges told the Daily News at that time more information in regards to the case was expected to be released in the near future.

"An arrest was made for a preliminary charge," Bridges said in late 2019. "Detectives are still looking into certain things and evidence."

In mid-January, Naderman and his attorney, Mark E. Jones, along with Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter, appeared at a change of plea hearing in which Naderman asked to withdraw his original plea of not guilty to one count of murder, a felony, and enter a plea of guilty but mentally ill.

Specifically, documents presented to the court stated: "The Parties agree that the Court should find that Defendant was Guilty but Mentally Ill at the time of the crime pursuant to Indiana code 35-36-2-3(4) and that Defendant should be sentenced accordingly, pursuant to Indiana code 35-36-2-5."

The conditional plea agreement further states: "The Parties further agree that pursuant to Indiana code 35-36-2-5(b), Defendant has undergone evaluation by licensed physicians before entering into this agreement" and goes on to state that in keeping with this agreement Naderman shall be sentenced to 45 years, all to be executed at a Department of Correction facility. Further, that the court shall impose such costs and assessments required by law and may impose such fines, assessments or other penalties allowed by law.

