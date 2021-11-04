Plea in shocking Stand Your Ground case reached

A killing in a quiet suburb that shocked the Tampa Bay region has finally ended in a plea deal.

Driving the news: Trevor Dooley, 80, who shot and killed David James in front of his 8-year-old daughter after a dispute on a Valrico basketball court more than a decade ago, signed a plea agreement Tuesday that ended a legal entanglement that spans 11 years.

At the hearing, an elderly Dooley changed his plea to guilty, per the state attorney’s office. Judge Michael Williams then convicted him of manslaughter with a weapon and sentenced him to probation, which the James family agreed to.

Dooley will serve three more years of probation in addition to the two years in prison he already served on a conviction that was overturned.

Flashback: Dooley claimed he shot James in self defense on Sept. 26, 2010, when the two got into an argument. Carrying a gun in his waistband, Dooley confronted a skateboarder before James spoke up for the kid.

Dooley invoked Florida’s controversial Stand Your Ground law, which allows a person to legally defend themselves from death or great bodily harm with deadly force anywhere they have a right to be.

A judge rejected the claim and a jury convicted Dooley, but it was overturned on appeal. He was awaiting a new trial when he changed his plea.

