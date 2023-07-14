Plea stemming from crash results in 2 years

Jul. 13—The Cumberland County woman facing a felony charge in connection with a head-on crash — and who is facing charges in Cumberland County General Sessions Court and Putnam County — pleaded guilty to the local charge

Francis Nicole Emerson, 35, was charged with two counts of felony reckless endangerment in connection with a Sept. 15, 2020, crash on Hwy. 127 S. Witnesses told investigators Emerson had crossed over the center line twice prior to the crash.

In exchange for her guilty plea, the second endangerment charge was dropped. The sentence is to be served concurrently with the Putnam and General Sessions charges and Emerson is being given credit for 22 days served in jail.

In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:

—Joy Marie Bartley, 46, pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of property of more than $10,000 and received a three-year sentence to serve. The sentence is to be served concurrently three probation violation sentences are served (total of three years). The theft charge relates for an Oct. 17, 2022, theft of jewelry and cash. Some of the jewelry was recovered from a local store.

Bartley was placed on probation after pleading to an information charging possession of meth with intent in May of last year and arrested on the new charge in October. Bartley is to pay $8,600 restitution to the victim and $1,400 to the store at a rate of $50 a week.

—Jason Michael Brooks, 46, incest, pleaded guilty to the charge of sexual battery and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. The charge stems from an April 13, 2021, incident in which both persons were consenting adults and the plea is in accordance with family knowledge and consent.

—Holly Cook Matheson, 42, charged with driving under the influence, pleaded guilty to to the indictment and is to serve 48 hours in jail, was fined $350, must participate in a Mothers Against Drunk Driving impact panel and attend alcohol safety school. The charge stems from an Aug. 15, 2021, traffic stop by Trooper Donald Seiber.

—Tonya Dawn McMahan, 47, charged with possession of meth with intent and possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and received a six-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. The charge stems from a CCSO investigation in March 2019. The possession of a Schedule VI drug was dismissed.

—Michael Andrew Fuestel, 30, charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $1,000 and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. He is being credited with 191 days already served in jail. The charge stems from a June 20, 2021 incident.

—Douglas Allen Rayner Jr., 39, charged with fourth offense driving under the influence, pleaded guilty to that charge and received a split sentence of one year to serve in jail followed by one year of supervised probation. Rayner was given credit for attending Adult and Teen Challenge recovery program, was fined $3,000 and lost driving privileges for eight years. The charge stems from a March 25, 2021, traffic stop by CPD Ptls. Ethan Cunningham and Kaycee Peters. All remaining charges were dropped.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com