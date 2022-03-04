Plea to thefts nets 8 years

Mar. 3—A Crossville area man facing a host of misdemeanor and felony charges pled guilty to five counts and received an 8-year sentence with one year to serve and the balance on supervised probation.

Joseph Anthony Hale, 45, was facing the following list of charges: theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, two counts of theft of merchandise, introducing contraband into a penal institution, evading arrest, simple possession of meth and simple possession.

Hale pleaded guilty to the following:

—Two counts of theft of property of up to $1,000, occurring on July 2 and 3, 2020. One case involved the theft of merchandise from Rural King and the other charge theft of merchandise from Walmart. Both cases were investigated by Crossville Police and both are misdemeanor pleas.

—Introducing contraband into a penal institution occurring on July 8, 2020, and theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, occurring on Sept. 11, 2020. The theft charge involves the taking of a Harley Davidson motorcycle investigated by CPD and introduction of contraband involves being found in possession of Oxycodone while being booked at the county jail.

—Theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, occurring on Sept. 4, 2020, involving a 2008 Chevrolet pickup and investigated by CPD.

The collection of misdemeanor and felony charges resulted in a total of eight years and as a Range 1 offender, to be served at 30%. Conditions of the plea require Hale to serve one year in jail, with credit for time already served, followed by seven years on supervised probation. All other charges were dismissed.

Condition of the plea is that Hale not have any contact with victims in all the cases and that he pay restitution of $60.53 to Rural King and $97.68 to Walmart. Any other restitution is to be determined.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Set for trial

—Tammy Berniece Davenport, felony possession of meth with intent, trial set for April 12.

—Kurt Dwayne Havlik, felony possession of meth with intent, trial set for July 9 with motion date deadline set for March 4. Five additional charges of felony possession of meth with intent, two counts of felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to March 4 for tracking.

—Ron Michael Sherrill and Crystal Gail Smith, felony possession of meth, possession of a firearm by a felon (Smith only), possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, motion hearing set for June 27 and trial set for July 14.

Deadline docket

—James Dean Adams, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, continued to June 22.

—Jerry Lynn Ashburn, felony possession of meth with intent, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, theft of property of up to $1,000, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to May 13.

—Bobby Gene Barnes, aggravated burglary and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to June 22.

—Kelly Ray Barnwell, aggravated assault, domestic assault, felony possession of a Schedule II drug and introducing contraband into a penal institution, continued to March 21.

—Tonya Marie Boatwright, simple possession of meth, had until Friday to produce proof of illness or attachment for failure to appear will be issued, two days in jail and new bond set at $2,500.

—Sylina Erica Boles, felony possession of meth with intent and simple possession, continued to March 4.

—Timothy Joel Boles, four counts of felony possession of meth with intent, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license, continued to March 4.

—Delores May Cravens, two counts of felony possession of meth with intent, theft of merchandise up to $1,000, possession of a Schedule IV drug, two counts of simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of second offense driving on a suspended license, continued to May 13.

—Shane Parker DeWitte, felony evading arrest and vandalism of up to $1,000, continued to March 4.

—Bryan Emory Edmonds, felony possession of a marijuana, continued to May 13.

—Steven Lamont Green, felony possession of a Schedule VI drug and theft of services of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to June 22.

—Christopher Eugene Henderson Jr., felony possession of a Schedule II drug, continued to April 11.

—Timothy Edward Hickey, domestic assault, continued to May 13.

—Jason Neal Keagle, felony possession of meth with intent, continued to March 4.

—Jessica Lynn Layman, burglary, dismissed.

—Carl Richard Matthews, introducing contraband into a penal institution, James Hargis appointed to represent Matthews and continued to March 22.

—John Glenn McDonald, felony possession of meth with intent, continued to April 11.

—John Dale Miller, felony possession of meth with intent, two counts of theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, theft of $2,500 to $10,000 and two counts of theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to May 13.

—Timothy Shane Neeley, felony possession of meth with intent, continued to March 22.

—Wilden Viniio Perez-Garcoa, aggravated assault, continued to March 4.

—Jason Howard Price, felony possession of meth with intent, continued to March 22.

—Frank Henry Quince Jr., aggravated assault, continued to May 13.

—John Dempsey Rector, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, motion to revoke bond pending, continued to March 4.

—Pedro Lucas Santizo, rape of a child, continued to June 27.

—Brandon Dewayne Shell Jr., felony possession of a Schedule II drug, continued to April 11.

—Brian Allen Sherrill, felony possession of meth with intent, two counts of simple possession of meth and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to May 13.

—Kevin Sherrill, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, attorney conflict allows Kevin Bryant to withdraw from case; continued to March 4 at which time Sherrill is to return to court with a new attorney.

—Donnie Ray Smith, aggravated burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to March 4.

—Levi Dalton Stamps, theft of $250,000 or more, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, evading arrest and simple possession of meth, continued to March 22.

—Matthew Levi Stephens, burglary, continued to May 6, resisting a stop, arrest or search, simple possession, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two driver's license violations, continued to April 11.

—William Joseph Stewart II, reckless endangerment, continued to April 11.

—Travis John Stowers, two counts of felony possession of meth with intent, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug, simple possession, possession of a legend drug and tampering with evidence, continued to March 22.

—Moneisha Denadriea Thomas, statutory rape, continued to March 22.

—James Sherman Williams, rape and incest, evaluation pending, continued to April 11.

Arraignment

—Frances Nicole Emerson, reckless endangerment, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Emerson and continued to June 22.

—Michael Clois Melton, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony and felony possession of a Schedule I drug (superseding indictment), continued to March 4 at which time Melton is to return to court with an attorney.

Motion/hearing

—Jennifer Leann Watson, felony possession of meth with intent, motion hearing continued to April 8.

Report with attorney

—Louis Thompson Anderson, two counts of aggravated assault, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Anderson and continued to June 13.

—Christopher Jacques Baird, aggravated assault, child abuse, neglect or endangerment and domestic assault, continued to March 22 at which tine Baird is to return to court with an attorney.

—Dennis Edward Hancock, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Jack Clifford Lovell, home improvement fraud, to provide proof of COVID. If prove was not provided by Feb. 25, a forfeiture and capias was to be issued for Lovell, ten days to serve and to be held pending bond hearing.

Probation violations

—Samuel Christopher Abney, presented court with certificate of completion of a recovery program and was returned back to supervised probation.

—Brandi Nicole Goodner, probation violation hearing continued to March 4.

—Jamie Noel Hamlin, felony possession of meth and probation violation, withdrew motion to be allowed to enter Recovery Court treatment and agreed to serve the balance of his sentence with credit for time served.

—Shana Renee Hinch, probation violation hearing continued to April 8.

—Benjamin Journal Jackson, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Jackson and probation violation hearing continued to March 4.

—Cherie Lynn Reid, probation violation hearing continued to March 22.

—Joseph Lee Manning, probation violation hearing continued to March 22 with Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Manning.

—Timothy Bruce Seber, probation violation hearing continued to March 4.

Boundover

The following defendants have cases pending presentation to the grand jury.

—Matthew Robert Evans, continued to March 22.

—Ian Marc Wayne Donell, case in boundover status, continued to March 4.

—Harlan Clay Phillips, five cases in boundover status, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Phillips and continued to March 22.

—Billie Ray Pugh, three cases in boundover status, continued to March 22.

—Dylan Michael Smathers, one case, continued to March 4.

—Dustin Shane Wright, two cases in boundover status, James Hargis appointed to represent Wright and continued to March 22.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com