Plea after three guinea pigs found in bag in Shetland

The Scottish SPCA has urged people not to abandon unwanted pets after three guinea pigs were found in a bag.

The long-haired pets were found in a Lerwick street in Shetland in a large bag which had hay at the bottom.

They are now being cared for in a rescue and rehoming centre.

The animal charity said: "We understand that people's circumstances can change, but this is not the right way to give up an animal if you can no longer care for them."

Auxiliary inspector Deborah Caithness said of Saturday morning's discovery: "The three guinea pigs were found on the corner of King Haakon Street and King Harald Street.

"They are mainly white in colour with some brown and black patches."

She added: "If anyone recognises these animals or has any information we would ask that they contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999."

Anyone struggling to care for an animal can also call that helpline for advice and support.