In plea for Ukraine funding, Biden says open to 'significant compromises' on border issues

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden said Wednesday’s he’s willing to make “significant compromises” on U.S. border policy if Congress will approve additional aid for Ukraine, a deal he said Republicans won’t seriously negotiate.

“Extreme Republicans are playing chicken with our national security,” Biden charged in a public plea to lawmakers hours before the Senate was set to vote on whether to consider the funding bill.

He called it "stunning" that the additional assistance hasn't been approved.

Republicans have demanded changes on immigration policy in exchange for tens of billions of dollars in military and economic assistance for Ukraine. But bipartisan negotiations on what that should include have been unsuccessful.

“We’re wildly apart,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Tuesday.

Biden said Republicans aren’t willing to engage in the give-and-take required of a negotiation but instead think “they can get everything they want.”

“Now they’re willing to literally kneecap Ukraine on the battlefield and damage our national security in the process,” he said.

But Biden did not specify what changes or concessions he would make on border security.

The $111 billion Congress previously approved for Ukraine will run out by the end of the war, the administration warned on Monday.

Ending help now, Biden said, could prompt other nations to also step back. That would give Russian President Vladimir Putin “the greatest gift he could hope for,” Biden said, “and abandon our global leadership.”

“History is going to judge harshly those who turn their backs on freedom’s cause,” he said. “We can’t let Putin win.”

President Joe Biden, speaking from the Roosevelt Room at the White House on Dec. 6, 2023, urges Congress to pass additional military and economic assistance for Ukraine.

Senate Democrats released Tuesday a $110.5 billion emergency spending package that includes funding for Ukraine as well as assistance for Israel and Taiwan. It also includes money to combat fentanyl trafficking and to process migrants crossing the U.S. southern border.

But they were not expected to have the supermajority needed Wednesday to bring up the bill for debate.

In the House, newly elected Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has said he won’t support additional funding for Ukraine without “transformative change to our nation’s border security laws.”

More: Russian-affiliated soldiers charged with war crimes for allegedly torturing U.S. citizen in Ukraine: DOJ

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden open to border and immigration changes for Ukraine funding