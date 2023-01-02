Plea in works for near hit-and-run burglary suspect

Jan. 2—CATLETTSBURG — A plea deal seems to be in the works for a Rush man accused of attempting to run down a witness to a burglary in early November.

In Boyd County Circuit Court Thursday, public defender Charles Oppenheimer reported to Judge John Vincent that a plea offer has been extended to 38-year-old Charles Harris in connection with the Nov. 2 incident.

Oppenheimer said Harris has not looked it over yet.

Vincent reset a court date for Jan. 12.

Boyd County deputies say a woman caught Harris burglarizing a vacant house on Oak Hill Drive in Cannonsburg. When a deputy sheriff arrived and attempted to block Harris' car in the driveway, court records show he drove across the yard and almost ran over the witness.

The woman jumped out of the way, avoiding any injuries.

A police pursuit ensued, ending in Catlettsburg, records show. After a short scuffle with police, Harris was taken into custody, according to his arrest papers.

Deputies say Harris was drunk and stoned at the time of the incident.

