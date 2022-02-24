They plead guilty to RICO charges: Chad Brown gang left city gripped in violence and drugs

PROVIDENCE – With less than two weeks until jurors would be seated, two more Chad Brown gang members admitted to their roles in a racketeering conspiracy that authorities say gripped the city with gun violence targeting their rivals and drug dealing to fuel their enterprise.

Delacey Andrade, 28, and Kendrick Johnson, 30, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to the overarching charge of participating in a Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organization, a count that has historically been aimed at dismantling the Mob and was used in the prosecution of former Providence Mayor Vincent A. "Buddy" Cianci Jr.

In exchange for the admissions, federal prosecutors recommended that Andrade be sentenced to serve 9 to 11 years behind bars and for Johnson to serve 6 to 8 years in prison. The men faced up to 20 years in prison on the RICO charge alone.

Under the deal filed in U.S. District Court late Wednesday, the government dismissed multiple charges against both men accusing them of committing violent acts in furtherance of the RICO conspiracy, firearms offenses and trafficking cocaine.

The plea agreements follow by weeks a plea entered by Montrel Johnson, 25, who pleaded guilty to his affiliation with the gang known as the Chad Brown Posse or Chad Brown Killers and for participating in a drive-by shooting in October 2014 that left a rival seriously wounded with three gunshot wounds to his abdomen and back, among other crimes.

The pleas leave one defendant – Keishon Johnson – remaining to head to trial March 8 in the sprawling RICO case brought by federal prosecutors against the men in 2018.

Court documents filed with the court show that Keishon Johnson had also been poised to possibly enter a plea, but his name was crossed out and initialed by the defendants and lawyers to indicate he was no longer part of the agreement. His lawyer, Michael Fontaine, could not be reached immediately Thursday morning.

Authorities have laid out an ugly, violent dispute between Chad Brown gang members and their East Side rivals that they allege dates to June 2013, with the murder of Chad Brown member José Sanchez, according to the 2018 indictment. (Sanchez’s family has said he was not involved in gangs.)

Sanchez’s death was followed six months later with the shooting of revered East Side member Ryan “Moondo” Almeida. A Chad Brown member was convicted in Almeida’s death, but Sanchez’s case remains unsolved.

A federal grand jury indicted Andrade, brothers Kendrick and Keishon Johnson and their cousin Montrel Johnson in 2018, on racketeering conspiracy charges aimed at dismantling what authorities identify as the leadership of a gang that has long terrorized the city with violence.

Authorities alleged that the men are running the Chad Brown gang as a criminal enterprise, even while in prison. They allege that the men commit shootings, murders and other forms of retaliation against their enemies and fund the operation by trafficking cocaine, marijuana and other drugs. They allege that members shared cars, guns and cellphones in carrying out their crimes and that they perpetuated a climate of fear that they celebrated on social media.

The last time prosecutors used RICO to try to break a gang’s hold on the city was in the mid-1990s, against the Almighty Latin King Nation, a nationally entrenched organization with an established hierarchy.

