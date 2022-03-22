After pleading guilty in 2019 shooting, Labadieville man sentenced to 20 years in prison

A Labadieville man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a shooting that left one person injured.

Markese Dabney, 27, pleaded guilty last week to aggravated second-degree battery and possession of a gun as a convicted felon. The plea resulted from an agreement he made with prosecutors following a shooting in 2019.

The shooting occurred on Feb. 16, 2019. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was called out to Assumption Community Hospital in Napoleonville to investigate a man who was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his arm, officials said.

More: Labadieville man charged with attempted murder

Investigators later learned the gunshot victim had gotten into an argument with Dabney near a Labadieville home. During the argument, Dabney fired multiple shots from a handgun in the victim’s direction, prosecutors said.

The victim was struck in the arm with one of the rounds and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Because Dabney has a prior felony drug conviction on his record, he was not allowed to possess firearms, prosecutors said.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Assumption Parish jail.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle handled the prosecution and state District Judge Steven Tureau presided over the case.

— Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Labadieville man gets 20 years in 2019 shooting