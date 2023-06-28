After pleading guilty, Evansville man receives decades-long sentence for 2022 killing

EVANSVILLE — A Vanderburgh County judge sentenced the man who pleaded guilty earlier this month to stalking and killing an Evansville woman to serve 45 years in prison.

Clifton Bryant Fletcher Sr., 45, inked a plea agreement with prosecutors June 9 that saw him agree to accept the 45-year sentence, Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Diana Moers said at the time.

Thursday morning, Circuit Court Magistrate Judge Ryan C. Reed formally imposed the sentence. According to court records, Fletcher waived his right to appeal, and prosecutors dismissed a "firearm enhancement" that could have lengthened Fletcher's sentence.

Fletcher stood accused of fatally shooting 37-year-old Gamia Lechelle Stuart after he followed her to her residence on Dec. 4, 2022. Evansville police arrested Fletcher that same day after he initially fled the city, according to his arrest affidavit.

"Prior to the shooting, the victim was on her way home from a new boyfriend’s house," Moers office stated in a news release published June 9. "She was on the phone with a friend, who told police that Fletcher had been following her despite her telling him she did not want to speak with him."

Moers' office labeled Fletcher a "stalker turned killer," in part because months before killing Stuart, Fletcher reportedly threatened to kill her – and himself – during an altercation.

