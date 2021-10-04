Pleas for clemency grow ahead of Ernest Lee Johnson’s execution

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Edward Helmore
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: AP</span>
Photograph: AP

Pleas for clemency on behalf of convicted murderer Ernest Lee Johnson are growing more frantic ahead of his scheduled execution by lethal injection in Missouri on Tuesday after the Pope and two members of the US Congress issued calls for the sentence to be set aside.

In a statement last week, Pope Francis requested clemency for Johnson in a letter to Missouri governor Michael Parson. The letter did not deny that “grave crimes such as his deserve grave punishment” but called on Parson to consider “the simple fact of Mr Johnson’s humanity and the sacredness of all human life.” If carried out it will be the first execution by Missouri since May 2020.

The Pope’s call for clemency has been joined by two of Missouri’s Democratic members of Congress, Cori Bush and Emanuel Cleaver II, who petitioned the governor to halt the execution of 61-year-old Johnson.

Bush and Cleaver, both members of the Congressional Black Caucus, urged the governor to acknowledge “the moral depravity of executions” and argued that Johnson’s execution perpetuates the same cycles of trauma and violence against Black people as “slavery and lynching did before it”.

“The fact of the matter is that these death sentences are not about justice. They are about who has institutional power and who doesn’t,” they wrote. “Like slavery and lynching did before it, the death penalty perpetuates cycles of trauma, violence and state-sanctioned murder in Black and brown communities.”

Advocates for the condemned man, including Bush and Cleaver, say that he has had developmental delays since birth, when he was born with fetal alcohol syndrome to a mother who battled addiction. Johnson has also had an operation to take out a tumor that removed as much as 20% of his brain tissue, the AP reported, which advocates say has further reduced his intellectual capacity.

Johnson’s public defender, Jeremy Weis, has said that Johnson has scored between 67 and 77 in IQ tests and “meets all statutory and clinical definitions” of intellectual disability. Missouri law broadly defines intellectual disability as a person having “substantial limitations in general functioning.”

But last month, the Missouri sSupreme court ruled that Johnson is not, as he claims, intellectually disabled and denied his request for execution by firing squad based on his claim that death by lethal injection would cause severe pain.

Johnson’s death sentence stems from February 1994 when he walked into a general store near his home in northeast Columbia and bludgeoned, stabbed, and shot three employees, Mary Bratcher, 46; Mable Scruggs, 57; and Fred Jones, 58, before hiding their bodies in a walk-in cooler and robbing the store for drug money.

Johnson’s scheduled execution has highlighted racial and social inequities in the application of justice. Issuing a call for clemency, the Kansas City Star’s editorial board noted that Parson had swiftly pardoned Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a white St Louis couple who plead guilty to assault after waving weapons at Black Lives Matter demonstrators last year.

The board criticized the governor for failing to convene a board of inquiry but said it did not “even dare to hope that the evidence that Johnson today has the awareness of a child might convince our governor to commute his sentence”.

It added: “When the state, our state, does kill this man, as it almost certainly will, it will be yet another indictment of a system so bloodthirsty that it delights in vengeance against those who don’t even know why they’re being punished.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bob Holden: Governor Parson, halt the unconstitutional execution of Ernest Johnson

    One Missouri governor appeals to another to prevent an injustice to a man with intellectual disabilities. | Opinion

  • Will qualified immunity protect a Fort Worth prison chaplain accused of discrimination?

    Two years before a Catholic chaplain at Carswell FMC Prison in Fort Worth was sued for religious discrimination, the BOP’s Equal Employment Opportunity Office sustained a complaint against him.

  • Baltimore County homicides setting pace for deadliest year on record

    Baltimore County has seen a rise in homicides this year that county officials attribute to behavioral health-related incidents and killings resulting from domestic abuse, putting the county on track to surpass the number of killings in its deadliest year on record in 2019. There have been 42 people killed in the county through Thursday. Baltimore County ended 2019 with 49 homicides, police ...

  • Americans Julius and Patapoutian win 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine

    American scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the 2021 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch, the award-giving body said on Monday. Their groundbreaking discoveries "have allowed us to understand how heat, cold and mechanical force can initiate the nerve impulses that allow us to perceive and adapt to the world around us," it said. The more than century-old prize is awarded by the Nobel Assembly of Sweden's Karolinska Institute and is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.15 million).

  • Suzuki Takes Japan Finance Reins as Election, Stimulus Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Olympics Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Monday became Japan’s first new finance minister in nearly nine years, replacing Taro Aso as the ruling party reboots its cabinet in the run-up to a general election.Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Netw

  • ‘No fish means no food’: how Yurok women are fighting for their tribe’s nutritional health

    Klamath River salmon populations are dwindling, so Yurok mothers are working to restore the river and reclaim Indigenous food sovereignty Georgiana Gensaw with her husband, Oscar, and three children, Thayallen, Oscar IV and Queenie, outside their home in Klamath Glen. Photograph: Lucy Sherriff/The Fuller Project Keeping salmon in her children’s diet is “an entire job”, says Georgiana Gensaw, a Yurok Tribe member and mother of four in Klamath Glen, California, a community whose only easily access

  • Pope, world religious leaders, issue pre-COP26 appeal on climate change

    Pope Francis and other religious leaders made a joint appeal on Monday for next month's U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) to offer concrete solutions to save the planet from "an unprecedented ecological crisis". The "Faith and Science: Towards COP26" meeting brought together Christian leaders including Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, as well as representatives of Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, Sikhism, Buddhism, Confucianism, Taoism, Zoroastrianism and Jainism. The religious leaders' joint appeal, which described climate change as a "grave threat", was handed to Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Britain's Alok Sharma, president of COP26 in Glasgow.

  • Amber Heard Hits the Runway in Paris, Plus Jamie Foxx, Charlize Theron and More

    From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

  • U.S. Department of Education opens civil rights probe at Kearney School District

    A parent filed a complaint in May listing six incidents.

  • Lava from Spanish volcano surges after crater collapse

    More earthquakes rattled the Spanish island of La Palma on Monday, as the lava flow from an erupting volcano surged after part of the crater collapsed. Officials said they didn’t expect to evacuate any more people from the area, because the fiery molten rock was following the same route to the sea as earlier flows. Spain’s National Geographical Institute said it recorded two quakes early Monday that measured more than 3.0 magnitude, two weeks after the volcano erupted on what is one of the Canary Islands off northwest Africa.

  • Thousands rally in Romania against coronavirus restrictions

    Thousands of people demonstrated in the main squares of the Romanian capital on Saturday against new coronavirus restrictions https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/romania-introduces-restrictions-stem-covid-19-case-rise-boost-vaccine-intakes-2021-10-01 announced by the government this week to fight a steep rise in infections. The new measures due to take effect on Sunday include restricting entry to public spaces such as theatres, cinemas, restaurants and gyms to people who can present a digital certificate proving they are fully vaccinated or have had the illness. Romania has the second lowest vaccination rate in the European Union, just ahead of Bulgaria.

  • Ethiopia Tigray crisis: From monk to soldier - how war has split a church

    The war in northern Ethiopia has caused deep divisions in the country's largest religious community.

  • UK pharmacies seeing some disruption to medicine deliveries

    British pharmacies said on Monday they were seeing delays to deliveries of medicines in some areas and called on the government to ensure a robust contingency plan was in place to prevent deeper medicine supply problems. "Pharmacists and their teams have been working very hard to ensure patients have access to their medicines during the current crisis," Leyla Hannbeck, CEO of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies (AIMp), told Reuters. "While the situation with fuel crisis has started to improve, we are aware that some geographical areas continue to be affected by delays to deliveries of medicines," Hannbeck said.

  • UK military begins fuel delivery amid driver shortage

    British military personnel have begun delivering fuel to gas stations after a shortage of truck drivers disrupted supplies for more than a week, leading to long lines at the pumps as anxious drivers scrambled to fill their tanks. About 200 service personnel were deployed Monday to boost deliveries after undergoing training at commercial fuel depots last week, the government said. The U.K. is short tens of thousands of truckers, because of a confluence of factors including the coronavirus pandemic, an aging workforce and an exodus of foreign workers following Britain’s departure from the European Union.

  • Man who inserted marker, battery into girlfriend's privates jailed, caned

    A man who sexually tortured his girlfriend after she purportedly stole some items belonging to him was jailed for 13 years, seven months and 92 days on Monday (4 October).

  • Cuyahoga County Judge Joseph Russo dies unexpectedly at age of 59

    Judge Joseph D. Russo died unexpectedly Saturday night, according to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. He was 59 years old.

  • George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

    A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched. Sunday's act wasn't the first example of vandalism to the statue memorializing Floyd, whose killing at the hands of police in Minneapolis last year galvanized a racial justice movement across the country.

  • Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley killed in Athens, Georgia double shooting

    Townley, who spent nearly a decade competing in multiple NASCAR national touring series, was killed Saturday in a double shooting in Athens, Georgia.

  • Lin Wood claims 'no plane fragments found' at 9/11 target sites

    Lin Wood, one of the lawyers who filed several lawsuits alleging massive election fraud following the 2020 election, claimed Friday there were "no plane fragments found" at the target sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

  • A drunk man who had been reported missing spent hours with a search party looking for himself, report says

    Beyhan Mutlu spent hours searching woodland with volunteers before he eventually realized they were looking for him, reports say.