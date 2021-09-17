Pleas entered in five drug cases

Sep. 16—Five persons entered guilty pleas — most by information by-passing action of the grand jury — in unrelated drug cases during calling of the probation violation docket for September.

Guilty pleas entered are:

—Kevin Joel Griffith, 48, charged with two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, pled guilty to the charges and received a five-year sentence with one sentence to serve at 30% as a Range 1 offender and the balance on supervised probation. The charges stem from arrests on Jan. 2 and Feb. 10.

—Anjeliah Latrena Kalna, 27, pled guilty to an information charging attempted possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine with intent to sale and/or deliver and received a five-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Kalna was fined $2,000 and is to pay court costs. The charge stems from a May 15 arrest.

—Rachel Lamren Ketelle, 39, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of a Schedule V drug for resale and received a one-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation after completing a 30-day in-patient treatment program. Probation is to be transferred to her home county and fine and court costs were waived. The charge stems from an Aug. 14 arrest.

—Ryan Michael Whitlow, 35, charged with simple possession of an analogue, pleaded guilty to the charge and received an 11-month and 29-day suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. The charge stems from an Aug. 3, 2018 arrest.

—Chantel Marie Walker, 24, pled guilty to an information charging attempted possession of heroin and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. The charge stems from a June 13 arrest.

Arraignment

—John Wesley Baker, theft of property of up to $1,000 and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Nov. 9.

Deadline docket

—Justin Lee Oldham, vandalism of up to $1,000, vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, vandalism of $2,500 to $10,000 and public intoxication, in custody in Chattanooga and continued to Oct. 1.

Motion/petitions

—Edward Phillip Sprout, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of meth, four counts of evading arrest and driving on a revoked license, motion to revoke bond hearing continued to Sept. 21.

Probation violations

—Joel Michael Bridges, probation violation and tampering with evidence, treatment/recovery program successfully completed; fine and court costs waived and placed on unsupervised probation.

—John Dewayne Castell, probation violation hearing continued to a later date.

—Michael John Chartier, pleaded guilty to probation violation and agreed to serve 100 days in jail at 75 percent.

—Jamie Noel Hamlin, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 1.

—Sean Douglas Horn, probation violation hearing continued to later date.

—David Scott Kirkland, pleaded guilty to probation violation and to serve balance of two, two-year sentences with credit for time served and possible imminent release.

—Patrick Michael Mahoney, pleaded guilty to probation violations of absconding and new charges and is to serve 33 days in jail with credit for time served, probation extended for one year and to retain judicial diversion.

—Trinity Renee Murner, Recovery Court application pending and continued to Oct. 1.

—John Wallace Prince Jr., probation violation hearing continued to later date.

—Tracey Dene Sarrica, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 1.

—James Albert Sherrill Sr., failure to appear for probation violation hearing, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Jonathan Albor Sims, pleaded guilty to probation violations of absconding and failed drug test and is to serve the balance of a three-year sentence with credit for time already served.

—Bernadette Amiee Vansletie, probation violation based on failure to pay restitution, hearing continued to Oct. 1.

—Patrick Thomas White, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 1. Matthew Tabor, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent White.

