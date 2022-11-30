Pleas entered in a pair cases

Nov. 30—A LeRoy man charged with four felony counts of child abuse and assault, along with three gross misdemeanors has entered pleas in the case.

Jeffrey Michael Phillips, 40, pleaded not guilty to all seven counts in Mower County District Court on Monday.

Phillips has been charged with abusing a boy over a period of time, which resulted in injuries to the boy that included several bruises and scratches.

According to the court complaint, a number of witnesses told a Mower County Sheriff's Office detective of witnessing the injuries. A search of the home also turned up several holes in the wall from someone possibly being slammed into walls. Dried blood was also found throughout the house.

A review of Phillip's criminal history shows a prior conviction for domestic abuse on May 11, 2016.

A jury trial has been scheduled for April 10, 2023.

Gregerson pleads not guilty to arson

Phyllis Lynn Gregerson, 54, of Grand Meadow, entered pleas of not guilty to one felony count of first degree arson, a felony count of terroristic threats and a misdemeanor for domestic assault in Mower County District Court Monday.

Gregerson has been accused of setting a shed on fire that contained a John Deere tractor worth around $32,000. According to the court complaint, she also allegedly threatened to burn the house and kill both the victim, who she accused of having an online affair, and herself.

The victim stated to law enforcement that prior to the fire that Gregerson assaulted him by striking him in the face and throwing hot coffee on him, something she denied.

A jury trial has been scheduled for May 1, 2023.