Pleas for help lead police to seriously injured victims of assault inside Grandview home

Two adults and a teenager suffered serious injuries and another child had minor injuries in an attack at a Grandview home late Sunday, a police spokesperson said.

Police responded to a reported “cutting” shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 13000 block of Manchester Avenue, said Master Sgt. Gabriel Gilbert with the Grandview Police Department.

Arriving officers found the suspect at the home. The suspect fled, but was arrested after a short foot chase.

After hearing pleas for help, officers forced their way into the home and found two adults who had been seriously injured in the assault. Officers also found a young child with minor injuries and two other sleeping children, Gilbert said.

A teenager also was found at a neighboring home with serious injuries. The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The suspect also was treated for injuries at a hospital. The suspect is back in custody of Grandview police on suspicion of aggravated assault.

The investigation into the assault is ongoing, Gilbert said.