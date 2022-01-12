Pleasant Hill man allegedly shot woman living in his house, left her body there for 2 days

A Pleasant Hill man is accused of fatally shooting a 39-year-old woman living in his home and leaving her body there for approximately two days until authorities searched his house based on reports made by her concerned family members.

Levi G. Mitchell, 31, is facing charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Sara Maloney, whose body was discovered in Mitchell’s residence over the weekend. Charges were filed Monday in Cass County Circuit Court following an investigation led by the sheriff’s office.

On Sunday, the father of the victim walked into the Pleasant Hill Police Department’s headquarters to report that he had been unable to reach his daughter since dropping off groceries two days before. He told police that he went to Mitchell’s home, where Maloney had resided for the past two months, and asked to see her.

Other family members interviewed by detectives were unable to reach Maloney after Jan. 7. They told police it was unusual for her to be out of contact, and she had missed a recent gathering to celebrate the birthday of her niece.

During the visit to Mitchell’s house, Mitchell initially told the father Maloney was asleep inside, court documents state. But he broke down crying and admitted to shooting her when confronted further, authorities allege.

Following the report from the victim’s father, investigators tracked Maloney’s cellphone within range of Mitchell’s house at 18922 Purvis Road, according to court papers. A warrant to search the property was granted by a Cass County judge, and police found Maloney dead in a bedroom with a gunshot to the head.

Medical examiners investigating the scene determined that she had likely been killed two days earlier, a detective wrote in a court document supporting criminal charges.

Mitchell was later tracked to a residence in rural Raymore based on surveillance footage from an area gas station. A police dog found him inside a bedroom of the home as officers were serving a search warrant there, and he was arrested without incident, according to court records.

Mitchell allegedly declined to speak with investigators immediately after his arrest. He is currently held in Cass County jail without bond.