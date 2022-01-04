Pleasant Hill man sentenced to 11 years in prison for OWI crash that killed Illinois man

A Pleasant Hill man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for a drunken driving crash that killed his passenger last year.

Just after 1:20 a.m. March 9, 2021, Zachary Russell Willer, 35, was driving east on Iowa Highway 163 when he ran into a semi-trailer stopped at the intersection of 80th Street.

Willer had a blood alcohol concentration of .163, more than twice the legal limit, at the time of the crash, which killed Dean Goodenough, 23, of Maple Park, Illinois.

Willer was charged with vehicular homicide while driving intoxicated and operating while under the influence. He pleaded guilty on Oct. 6 and on Tuesday was sentenced to 10 years in prison on the vehicular homicide charge and one year on the OWI charge. Polk County Judge Jeanie Vaudt ordered the sentences to be served consecutively.

