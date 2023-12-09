Pleasant Hill PD explains delay in arrest of man who shot his wife

(KRON) – The man accused of shooting his wife, Chunliam Saechao, on Dec.7 has been arrested on Saturday.

The Pleasant Hill Police Department said a domestic disturbance was reported at about 7 p.m. on Thursday. Police said in an earlier statement Saechao barricaded inside a house in the 200 block of Cleopatra Drive after he allegedly shot and wounded his wife Thursday evening.

Pleasant Hill man who allegedly shot wife in custody, shelter-in-place lifted

Police did not arrest Saechao the night of the shooting. Police called off the shelter-in-place Friday morning that was administered Thursday. However, Friday at 5:30 p.m., Pleasant Hill police issued a shelter-in-place in that same neighborhood due to police activity.

The Pleasant Hill Police Department addressed the delay in the arrest and the reasoning for calling off the SWAT team.

Chief Scott Vermillion confirmed he was the decision-maker in this case. According to Vermillion, this incident began when Saechao’s wife attempted to enter their home at the front door, however, she could not enter on Dec. 7. Saechao’s wife attempted to enter the home from the side garage door when Saechao shot through the door his wife was trying to open.

Saechao’s wife was hit by several shotgun pellets in the hip. She was treated and released that night, according to police.

Vermillion explained the determining factors that led to the decision not to arrest Saechao the night he shot his wife.

“Mr. Saechao was a Marine and a retired police officer who had no criminal record,” said Vermillion. “We did not believe he was presented an immediate threat to the community. I decided that the presence of a SWAT team could have made things worse, so I ordered them to tactically disengage.”

Saechao made multiple threatening social media posts after the incident. Vermillion says Saechao’s social media posts seemed to be targeted at police enforcement and not the general public. Vermillion explained the department was concerned Saechao could mistake a civilian with a police officer and potentially become violent.

Vermillion says the investigation continued after SWAT was ordered to disengage, “We did not park a police car directly in front of them. We did have some surveillance to include undercover surveillance.” The surveillance included tracking Saechao’s phone and location.

According to Vermillion, there was other evidence that directed detectives to continue the investigation.

The SWAT team was deployed on Dec. 8. According to police, Saechao shot out of the residence from an unseen position, striking an armored SWAT police vehicle numerous times when police attempted to negotiate with him. Vermillion estimates that Saechao stuck the police car around 30 times.

Saechao used both a shotgun and an assault rifle, according to police.

Shortly after Saechao shot the police vehicle, he walked outside with his hands up, gesturing he had a gun on his hip. According to Vermillion, Saechao attempted several times to get the officers to shoot him.

According to Chief Scott Vermillion, Saechao surrendered “peacefully” to the FBI SWAT team. He is facing assault with a deadly weapon against his wife and several attempted homicides of a police officer.

Vermillion says he is accountable for the missteps in this case, “I believed that there would be a cooling off period and that he would not escalate. He did the opposite. His mental health and social media posts elevated. We were assessing it and then we responded and redeployed on him because of that.”

Vermillion stated, “I do regret that our community, and especially the Sherman Acres neighborhood experienced a major disruption caused by this prolonged and serious event.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.