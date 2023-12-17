Pleasant Hill police ask for public’s help to locate woman

(BCN) — The Pleasant Hill police is asking for help in finding a woman who has been reported missing.

Police said Saturday that Malaya Taylor-Keys was last seen on Dec. 14 at the warming station in Richmond and has since not been in contact with her family.

Along with her photo posted by police on social media, Taylor-Keys was described as 5’8″, 145 pounds, and with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who finds her is asked to contact the nearest police department.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.