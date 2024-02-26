Pleasant Hope meatpacker halts operations amid search for wastewater disposal alternatives

As of Monday, Missouri Prime Beef Packers, a meatpacking facility located in Pleasant Hope, announced it is temporarily suspending operations.

This comes after the facility rescinded its request to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to dump more than 350,000 gallons of treated wastewater per day into the Pomme de Terre River.

The Missouri Prime Beef Packing plant, seen pictured here on Oct. 6, 2023, is located in Pleasant Hope. It is seeking a permit from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to dump wastewater from its beef processing operations into the nearby Pomme de Terre River.

“This unforeseen decision (to temporarily close) stems from operational challenges at the facility related to wastewater management and persistently unfavorable market conditions,” said Justin Furnace, corporate spokesperson for Missouri Prime, in an emailed statement.

DNR had signaled its intent to deny the permit in November, after plans proposed by the company showed that it wanted to use an innovative technology called iLeaf to treat its waste.

The company was unable to produce additional documentation showing that the technology had been used effectively in wastewater treatment, a requirement of any new treatment technology not previously used in Missouri.

Many members of the community were strongly opposed to issuance of a wastewater dumping permit, arguing that it would pollute the local bodies of water, lower property value and hurt local tourism, which is a big economic driver for businesses near the Pomme de Terre Lake and similarly named river.

Missouri Prime Beef notified DNR on Jan. 2 that it was pursuing an operating permit for discharge and land application of its wastewater using systems based on proven technology. The antidegradation report filed in May showed that using proven wastewater solutions would have been almost three times as expensive as using iLeaf.

This part of the Pomme de Terre River, seen pictured here on Oct. 6, 2023 is located less than a mile north of the Missouri Prime Beef Packers plant in Pleasant Hope, which is seeking a permit to dump its treated wastewater in the waterway.

According to the antidegradation report, iLeaf would have cost about $2.7 million including installation and one year’s operation and maintenance. Alternative technology includes a submerged attached growth reactor, with a price tag of about $7.5 million, and a Schreiber Continuously Sequencing Reactor, which costs about $8.7 million.

In the meantime, the facility was no longer allowed to spread its wastewater on local land, as it had been doing previously under conditional approval. It could store its wastewater in the lagoons on the property, or it could transport the waste to a permitted wastewater disposal facility.

Local residents had filed multiple complaints about Missouri Prime Beef improperly applying wastewater to land and the putrid runoff that accompanied it. The facility had faced previous violations, and as of November, DNR was investigating the new reports.

Missouri Prime Beef Packers, which was acquired by Texas-based STX Beef in May, processed roughly 750 cattle a day, five days a week. Its antidegradation report from May said that the facility employed around 400 people.

“We understand the disappointment felt by our employees, community members, customers, and partners, yet we remain committed to overcoming these obstacles swiftly and efficiently,” Furnace said.

In its emailed statement, the company signaled its intent to find a solution with DNR for disposing of its treated wastewater during the time that the facility is closed.

“By doing so, we aim to resume operations and once again contribute to the economic growth of the community,” Furnace said. “While we cannot provide an exact timeline for the restart of this facility, we are determined to resume operations in the future.”

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Missouri Prime Beef Packers temporarily suspends operations