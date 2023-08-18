Pleasant Local preschool opens 2023-2024 academic year with 'full enrollment'

Pleasant Local Schools has added preschool to its lineup of educational offerings for the 2023-2024 academic year as classes began this week.

Superintendent Tom McDonnell said the preschool is being housed in two rooms at Pleasant Elementary School that were formerly used for fifth-grade classes. The two rooms became available after fifth graders were moved to the new building that is home to Pleasant's fifth through 12th grade students.

"We are very excited for this opportunity for the Pleasant community," McDonnell said "Our board of education has listened to our community regarding the need for this opportunity for our families."

The Pleasant Local Schools preschool is now open and classes are full, according to district officials. Pictured from left are Tom McDonnell, Annette Holler, Shelly Dason, Amy Newland, Kattie Harmon, Kristina Hoffee, and Angela Corbeil.

McDonnell explained that in 2022 Pleasant Local Schools conducted a survey of district residents, which he said showed there was a demand for the preschool. He said the perceived need has been borne out by the enrollment figures for the preschool.

"We have a full enrollment in our preschool which will hold up to 20 students in our full-day preschool, and 16 students in our morning session and 16 students in our afternoon session. We have a waiting list in the event that any spots open up," McDonnell noted.

A partnership with NCOESC

McDonnell said Pleasant Local Schools is partnering with the North Central Ohio Educational Service Center (NCOESC) to operate the preschool. Kattie Harmon of NCOESC said the agency operates preschools in five counties (Crawford, Marion, Sandusky, Seneca, Wyandot).

"Preschool is its own niche," Harmon said. "In a lot of districts at times it's hard to get a preschool started. There's a lot of things you have to do - licensing rules, Step Up to Quality, having space for it. That's where the ESC comes in and helps school districts make sure that they're following all the rules and regulations so the service can be offered to the district."

Members of the preschool team at Pleasant Local Schools are shown in the second of two classrooms dedicated to the preschool program, which is housed at Pleasant Elementary School.

Early literacy skills are key to success

Dr. Shelly Dason, director of student services for Pleasant Local Schools, said that developing "early literacy skills are key to success" for children.

"The younger you can get children into a school setting or have strong support at home with the social, emotional, and academic pieces, the more successful they will be in school," Dason said. "Kids are sponges and (preschool is) a time for them to absorb everything they can and learn to be good friends, get along and play in groups. The school setting is a perfect place for that."

Angela Corbeil and Amy Newland are the preschool teachers at Pleasant. They were busy adding final touches to their rooms when the Star visited campus on Monday.

Preschool has been in the works for a decade

Annette Holler, president of the Pleasant Local board of education, said discussions about opening a preschool have been ongoing in the district for a decade. She said she's glad to see it become a reality.

"It's been a long time coming," Holler said. "This was Shelly's vision ten years ago and we're finally seeing it come to fruition. Unfortunately, we're the last (school district in Marion County) to do it, but we're excited to be able to do this for our community."

McDonnell said the board of education's decision to to do an internal shift of 1.65 mills in the September 2022 allowed Pleasant Local Schools to create a permanent improvement fund. He explained that having that fund available "alleviated some pressure from our general fund which allowed the district the ability to afford to offer preschool to our community."

Treasurer/CFO James Corbeil said the contract with the North Central Educational Service Center to implement the preschool will cost about $280,000 for the first year of operation. He said that amount includes personnel, supplies, and some additional services that will be required for NCOESC to operate the preschool. He said the district is collecting about $78,000 in tuition, which will slightly offset the total for this school year. Corbeil added that the district is "exploring federal and state grant opportunities" to help fund the preschool.

For information about Pleasant Local Schools, go to the district's website www.pleasantlocalschools.org. For information about the North Central Educational Service Center, go to its website www.ncoesc.org.

Email: ecarter@gannett.com | Twitter: @AndrewACCarter

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Classes full as Pleasant Local Schools opens new preschool