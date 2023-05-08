Pleasant Monday afternoon, evening storm chance north
California's Lake Oroville highlights reversal of severe-draught levels in stunning before and after images.
There is unusually high confidence in an El Niño for this point in the year, says a North Carolina state climatologist.
Here's your guide to what, when and where you can expect climate change impacts to be the worst in the U.S.
Twelve tornadoes were reported across four states overnight, heavily damaging roofs and some outbuildings in Missouri. Tornadoes touched down in Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota on Saturday. Trenton, Missouri, was hit the hardest, with a tornado damaging the roof of a 130-year-old church.
“There were kids down there that couldn’t find their parents.”
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the risk of severe weather across the U.S. this week, with thunderstorms capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes expected over the next several days.
(Bloomberg) -- Asia remains in the grip of a blistering heat wave, chiming with predictions from climate scientists that 2023 could be the world’s hottest year.Most Read from BloombergTexas Mass Shooting’s Bloody Images Add to Fervor in Gun DebatePowell’s Bet Against Recession Looks Good — Minus the Credit Crunch and a DC StandoffFootball Stadiums Belong in the SuburbsBiden Trails Trump as His Approval Rating Hits Low in ABC PollSingapore’s Soaring Rents Are Becoming a Political ProblemIn an omi
A tornado, hail and strong winds damaged buildings and injured cattle in Missouri on Saturday night.
An intense heat wave impacting much of East and Southeast Asia continues to set records and spread sweltering misery. Vietnam documented its two hottest temperatures in the country’s recorded weather history on Saturday and Sunday. Elsewhere in the region, there was little relief.
CBS News Texas meteorologist Jeff Ray breaks down the severe weather threat for Saturday in North Texas.
Conservation groups across the Southeast United States are urging Gov. DeSantis to veto a bill that would allow the use of radioactive fertilizer waste in road construction across the state.
When a thunderstorm starts rolling in, a fun day on the boat can quickly turn into a nightmare situation. Here are some tips on how to stay safe while boating.
A soggy and unsettled pattern for southeast Texas is going to lead to a muggy forecast with rounds of rain. Houston will also see some heavy downpours and thunderstorms as well during this messy week. One positive, the rain and clouds will keep temperatures out of the 90s. With the continuous on/off showers, there could be some flood concerns for some spots by the end of the week.
In this piece, we will take a look at the 30 least polluted countries in the world. For more countries, head on over to 5 Least Polluted Countries in the World. If there’s one thing that can be said with certainty, it’s that humanity has massively progressed over the past century. Whether it’s ferrying people […]
Warehouses with gunpowder have caught on fire in the village of Pervomaiskii, in the Sverdlovsk Oblast of Russia. Source: TASS news agency, citing emergency services Details: A source reported that the warehouses have ignited due to a forest fire.
A hot spell in Southeast Asia has broken all-time heat records. It comes on the heels of a record-breaking heat wave in Southern Europe and North Africa that scientists say was "almost impossible" without climate change.
The CEO of Tesla, who promises a sustainable energy economy, believes that global warming is a long-term problem.
(Bloomberg) -- Near the end of the United Nations climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh last year, European Union climate chief Frans Timmermans offered a grand bargain to break the deadlock in the two-week negotiations. Most Read from BloombergTexas Mass Shooting’s Bloody Images Add to Fervor in Gun DebatePowell’s Bet Against Recession Looks Good — Minus the Credit Crunch and a DC StandoffFootball Stadiums Belong in the SuburbsBiden Trails Trump as His Approval Rating Hits Low in ABC PollSingapore’
Oklahoma farmers and agricultural businesses are bracing for the impact of a winter wheat harvest devastated by prolonged drought.
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So, if you've opened your electric bill...