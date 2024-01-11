Pleasant surprise for NC State football: Key defender withdraws name from transfer portal

N.C. State’s secondary looked like it was in a precarious position last week when two major contributors announced their departures. One withdrew his name from the transfer portal, he announced Thursday.

Junior Aydan White joined Savage Wolves cofounder Tom Livolsi on Thursday to share the news. White, from Asheville, said last week he wanted to pursue other opportunities as a graduate transfer, but decided to stay in Raleigh.

“Definitely one of the best collectives around; real business-oriented but also family-oriented,” White said of the NIL collective. “(I) just want to thank them boys for everything they did for me and just giving me the opportunity to be a Savage Wolf. With that being said, I’ve got one more year in me. Let’s do it.”

Want to address what people have been asking about players that hit the portal. Wanted to have @aydanwhite9 get a chance to address wolfpack nation. Please watch….@SavageWolvesNIL pic.twitter.com/L8q6BicGSC — tom livolsi (@wolfpacktom) January 11, 2024

White earned All-ACC honors twice in his career and logged 101 career tackles, eight interceptions and 25 pass breakups. He contributed 37 tackles, two interceptions and 10 breakups in 2023.

He joins newcomers Corey Coley Jr. and Tamarcus Cooley from Maryland. Bishop Fitzgerald, Devan Boykin and Sean Brown plan to return, while Boykin and Brown officially partnered with Savage Wolves NIL for 2024.