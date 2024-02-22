Pleasant Valley Intermediate School band teacher John DeVivo was surprised with a $5,000 prize during band practice last month.

Bearing balloons and giant check, representatives from the Pocono Record, accompanied by representatives of Kinsley's ShopRite and the school district, delivered the prize on Friday, Jan. 26, as DeVivo conducted class on stage.

Making the delivery were Stephanie Fairbanks, regional sales manager, and Lynn Manza, senior marketing strategist, for the Pocono Record; Chris Kinsley, president, and Kayla Kinsley, special event coordinator, for program sponsor Kinsley's ShopRite; and Principal Sabrina Albright, Assistant Principal Timothy McCutchan, Superintendent James Konrad, and Assistant Superintendent Rae Howard for the school district.

Pleasant Valley Intermediate School band teacher John DeVivo received a $5,000 prize in the Amazing Teacher contest on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.

The Amazing Teachers program sponsored by Kinsley's ShopRite runs from October 2023 to September 2024. Anyone can make nominations at PoconoRecord.com/contests.

Locally, one teacher each month will win a $100 ShopRite gift card, courtesy of Kinsley’s. Nationally, all nominated teachers across the USA Today Network newspapers each month have a chance to win a $5,000 cash prize, courtesy of Gannett.

DeVivo, a French horn player, has been with Pleasant Valley for 31 years in multiple music-related roles and currently teaches fourth- and fifth-graders. He has performed with the Reading Symphony, the Allentown Symphony Orchestra and the Delaware Symphony.

DeVivo plans to spend the $5,000 prize on fixing his car and doing something fun.

Pleasant Valley Intermediate School band teacher John DeVivo conducts class on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Pleasant Valley band teacher wins $5,000 in Amazing Teacher contest