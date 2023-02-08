Pleasant Valley High School student arrested for shooting threats

A Pleasant Valley High School student from Saylorsburg has been arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot faculty members, along with an infant child, in order to get out of homework, Pennsylvania State Police announced Monday.

According to a press release from PSP's Troop N, on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, the Fern Ridge barracks received a tip regarding three students who had informed the PVHS assistant principal of another 14-year-old student threatening to shoot a teacher in the head with a 12-gauge shotgun, bringing harm to that instructor's infant child, and lastly shooting his remaining teachers to get out of doing homework.

The three students were interviewed, providing similar interviews as to what had been stated during class.

When interviewed in the presence of his parents, the student suspect confessed to making the aforementioned threats in class.

The Monroe County District Attorney's Office approved criminal charges to include terroristic threats and harassment.

The juvenile arrestee was taken to PSP Fern Ridge for processing before being relinquished to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office for housing in Bucks County Juvenile Detention Center.

Trooper Richard Weinstock is investigating the case.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: PA State Police say Poconos teen threatened shooting