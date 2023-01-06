Pleasant Valley man accused of sexually assaulting a child

PLEASANT VALLEY - State police have accused a Pleasant Valley man of sexually assaulting a child on two occasions.

According to state police, an investigation determined that Sean Kelly, 49, of Pleasant Valley, engaged in sexual conduct with a person who was known to him to be under the age of 15 on the first occasion, and under the age of 17 on the second occasion.

Kelly was charged with one count of second-degree criminal sex act and one count of third-degree rape, both felonies.

No injuries: Fire destroys Beacon building, former tenant is accused of arson

Moving forward: Vassar College proceeds with construction of hotel, conference center

Team undefeated: Ketcham's girls basketball supporting cast now center stage as they remain unbeaten

He was arraigned before Pleasant Valley Town Justice Darren Fairlie and sent to Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail, $250,000 bond or $450,000 partially secured bond, pending further court action.

The name of his attorney could not immediately be learned Friday.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and the Journal News-lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: State police accuse Pleasant Valley man of sexually assaulting child