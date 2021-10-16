Pleasant Valley man arrested, charged after firing gun toward I-35, according to police

A 26-year-old man faces a weapons charge after he was arrested early Friday for allegedly firing a handgun toward Interstate 35 in Liberty, according to police.

Christian Brown-Davis, of Pleasant Valley, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a handgun for the incident, Liberty police said in a statement on Facebook. He is being held in Clay County jail on $100,000 bond, according to police.

Police were alerted around 1 a.m. to a report of a man firing a handgun toward the highway from near Stewart Road. The highway was shut down temporarily as police responded to the call.

No one was injured, police said, and Brown-Davis was taken into police custody without incident.