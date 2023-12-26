Pleasant Valley wreck on Tuesday claims life of 73-year-old Perrysville woman

A 73-year-old woman died Tuesday morning in a wreck on Pleasant Valley Road, just west of Ohio 603.

The one-vehicle crash was reported at 6:22 a.m., according a news release provided by the Ohio Highway Patrol.

Bonnie J. Bogdan, of Perrysville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Bogdan had been driving her 2012 Honda Pilot westward on Pleasant Valley Road when she traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert and ditch embankment, according to the release.

"The vehicle traveled across a driveway access and struck a ditch before coming to final rest," the report reads.

Troopers were assisted by Mifflin and Monroe Township fire departments, the Richland County Coroner's Office and Terry's Towing.

The crash remains under investigation by troopers with the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Perrysville woman dies in one-vehicle crash the day after Christmas