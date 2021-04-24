Pleasanton man in custody after shooting gun from inside home

Police in Pleasanton have taken a man into custody they say who was shooting a gun from inside his house just after 10p.m. Friday night.

Video Transcript

- All right. A little bit of breaking news overnight. Police in Pleasanton have taken a man into custody they say was shooting a gun from inside his house just after 10:00 last night. Officers say about 100 shots were fired off from the house, which is on Arroyo Court. Several bullets went through neighbors' homes. Fortunately, nobody was injured. The suspect is being evaluated by mental health professionals at Santa Rita Jail.

Recommended Stories

  • Man shot and killed inside Fayetteville home

    A man has been taken into custody in the shooting death of a 29-year-old Fayetteville man late Thursday night.

  • USS Eisenhower to help guard Afghanistan pullout

    The Pentagon has decided to keep an aircraft carrier in the Middle East to help provide protection for American and coalition troops during their planned withdrawal from Afghanistan. (April 23)

  • Rachel Zoe and Husband Rodger Berman Reveal How Son's Ski Lift Fall Was a Parenting 'Wake-Up Call'

    In December, Rachel Zoe revealed that her then-9-year-old son Skyler fell 40 feet from a ski lift while in Aspen, Colorado

  • Officials say carrier to help protect Afghanistan pullout

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has decided to keep an aircraft carrier in the Middle East to help provide protection for American and coalition troops during their planned withdrawal from Afghanistan in coming weeks, his spokesman said Friday. The spokesman, John Kirby, said Austin approved an extension of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower's deployment in the Middle East for “a period of time.” “It would be foolhardy and imprudent not to assume that there could be resistance and opposition to the drawdown by the Taliban, given their staunch rhetoric,” Kirby said.

  • Car rental rates are through the roof: Here's what you can do to save money

    Welcome to car wars, the rental version, another side effect of the pandemic.

  • Researchers are investigating if a COVID-19 with multiple mutations found in India is more deadly and resistant to existing vaccines

    Researchers are describing it as an "immune escape variant," as vaccinated people who were previously infected with COVID could be infected.

  • ‘We Are Not A Match’: Alleged Capitol Rioter Rejected On Dating App, Then Busted

    Court documents reveal one suspect was identified after a Bumble brag.

  • Mercedes-Benz Should Be at Its Most Profitable in Years. Why It’s Critical for Daimler’s Future.

    (DAI) is expected to be more profitable in 2021 than it has been in more than 14 years, boosting the war chest of parent company (DAI) which is staking its future on ambitious plans for the flagship luxury-vehicle brand. Daimler prereleased headline figures for the first quarter on Apr. 16, revealing that strong sales, particularly in China, helped the company speed back to prepandemic levels after a dire year for the global auto industry. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit)—a figure closely watched by analysts—was €4.97 billion ($5.96 billion) across the group, almost €1 billion more than forecast, while adjusted Ebit of €3.8 billion at Mercedes-Benz alone was around €800 million more than expected.

  • Venice Has Banned Cruise Ships but That Won’t Stop Them

    ReutersVENICE—On June 5, the MSC Orchestra cruise ship will once again glide past Venice’s St. Mark’s square despite a March 31 government decree banning the monster ships from the city center. It won’t be a sign of defiance, but rather a sign of compromise as the city prepares the new temporary cruise ship port in decidedly unpicturesque Marghera. The area used to be a swamp—in fact the name means “the sea was here”—and now it houses an oil refinery and several other industrial plants which might not be what cruise ship passengers are expecting when they dock in Venice. The passengers would then take the train or smaller boats into historical Venice, about 20 minutes away.The new decree by Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s infant government that prohibits passenger ships over 40,000 tons, as well as container ships, from passing close to the historical city center is backed by environmentalists and many Venetians.“Anyone who has visited Venice in recent years has been shocked to see these ships, hundreds of metres long and as tall as apartment buildings, passing through such fragile places,” Italy Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said when announcing the news.But some in the city say the return of the cruise ships will be a welcome sign. “It will really feel like things are getting back to normal again,” Vincenzo, who used to sell souvenirs to the tourists at a shop near St. Marks Square until he shuttered his shop when the tourists stopped coming, told The Daily Beast. He now spends his time shuffling around the empty city, wondering if he will ever open again. “I have to pay rent, I have to pay electricity, but it is not worth opening until I know the tourists are back.”Venice’s long-standing inner struggle with self-identity has become glaringly apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, around 25 million tourists visited the city, which has a fixed population of under 60,000. The crush of tourists had turned the UNESCO World Heritage site into something of a Disneyland with plans then in place to install turnstiles to control the flow in and out of the historical center. But by February 2020, when the pandemic caused the cancellation of Carnival, tourism ground to a halt. “There were a few tourists this summer, but in the thousands, not millions,” City councilor Simone Venturini said. “And everyone suddenly had to stop and think: Do we want them or not?”Before the pandemic, around 1.6 million cruise ship passengers visited Venice each year, but they are among the most loathed in the city because they eat and sleep on the ships and don’t contribute anything but human traffic to the city. Before the pandemic, around 700 massive ships entered the lagoon each year. None have been back since, though the sector will open up in June.Cruise ships have been proven to damage the fragile lagoon bed because of the amount of water they displace, but despite the historic center’s animosity the industry is one of the most lucrative for the greater Venice region, bringing around $450 million annually and employing 4,000 people with permanent jobs—who have almost all been furloughed since early 2020.Since the pandemic, Venice has struggled with how to reinvent itself once borders are open and travelers can return. Many who want to see Venice return to the golden era of the Grand Tour, actually believe it is low-cost airlines that contribute far more of the “wrong” kind of tourists to Venice, not the cruise ships.But Draghi’s decree doesn’t actually deliver a full stop to the ships—at least not for now. Negotiations between Venetians who are working to come up with plans to reopen Venice safely had pleaded with the government to do its part to keep the ships from coming too close to the historical center. But the fine print of Draghi’s ban says the government intends to build a new port, even calling for a competition of ideas for how to safely keep the ships at bay, whether at sea or on land—not that it will build one. The winner will get €2.2 million to carry out the plan.But to even temporarily house the ships at Marghera on the mainland, the narrow channel leading up to it will have to be dredged to make it deeper and not risk the sort of Suez Canal debacle the Ever Given container ship caused this spring.“The decree is a joke,” Marco Gasparinetti, a city councilor who would like to see a total ban on the ships, wrote on his Facebook page. “Governments change in Italy every 14 months, there is no way this decree will stay in place.”Venice’s mayor Luigi Brugnaro doesn’t want the ships to be turned away. “People will understand in a few years that disembarking tourists from a cruise ship in the sea doesn’t work in any part of the world,” he said after the decree was announced. “Leave them where they are.”Back in an empty St. Mark’s square on a recent April day, Vincenzo longs for the return of the tourists, no matter how they get here. “We’ve seen what Venice is like with just Venetians now for more than a year,” he said. “We need company again.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The 23andMe of Cannabis Tailors Strains to Your Exact DNA Profile

    Let’s set a familiar scene: while hanging out with friends a joint gets passed around. Why not get a little fuzzy? Calm, euphoria and relaxation ensue — no wonder California made this stuff legal! — and the rest of the day is a lovely haze. Those anti-drug campaigns couldn’t have been more wrong; marijuana is […] The post The 23andMe of Cannabis Tailors Strains to Your Exact DNA Profile appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Asian American young adults are the only racial group with suicide as their leading cause of death, so why is no one talking about this?

    Death by suicide is the number one cause of death for young adult Asian Americans. Kelvin Murray/Getty ImagesRacially motivated violence looks like the mass shootings that killed Xiaojie Tan, Daoyou Feng, Chung Park, Hyun Grant and Suncha Kim in Atlanta on March 16, 2021. Racially motivated violence also looks like suicide, which is defined as a deliberate act of self-directed violence in order to cause injury to oneself that results in death. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. When broken down by race, suicide is the first leading cause of death among Asian American young adults age 15-24. This is true of no other racial group in this age range in America. Despite this disparity, very little attention is paid by society and by gatekeeping institutions like academe and private and public funding agencies as to what causes suicidal behavior among racial minorities like Asian Americans. There is not enough research on how to prevent suicide among Asian Americans in particular. What makes this research more challenging to do is that Asian Americans are also the least likely racial group to seek and utilize mental health services. I am a doctoral candidate studying public health, with a focus on minority mental health disparities research. Here’s what I think is important to know about how violence, suicide and disparities all connect to affect Asian American lives. Determining who might be at risk for death by suicide is a difficult task. MStudioImages/via Getty Images Beyond risk factors When an Asian American death occurs by suicide, it is not simply because that person experienced risk factors. Sure, the evidence suggests that the risk of a suicide attempt increases if there are easily accessible means such as guns in the home or if the person knows someone who died by suicide. But is that the full picture for Asian Americans, or even for other racial minorities? The truth is, the people who study suicide are still trying to come up with a profile of who is “at risk” in order to precisely predict, and ultimately prevent, suicidal behavior and death. Today, many research dollars go into the development of computer algorithms and genetic biomarkers to precisely calculate who is at risk. Will these methods do justice to the racialized experience of being Asian American in the U.S.? Only one national study targeting Asian American mental health So the question now becomes: How can research scientists better understand and develop suicide prevention efforts that precisely address racial minorities like Asian Americans? To answer this question, there must first be research on Asian Americans to study. Unfortunately, the first, only and last study that assesses national epidemiological prevalence estimates of mental disorders in the Asian American community occurred and was published in the early 2000s, nearly two decades ago. Since these data were collected, the U.S. Asian population grew 72% by 2015, making Asians the fastest-growing racial or ethnic group, surpassing Hispanics. In my view, suicide among Asian Americans is a seriously unaddressed problem that could become endemic in a rapidly growing community with little to no direction on how to stop it. Comic Anna Akana discusses stigma about mental health issues in Asian Americans. Centuries of stigma What if there was a way to scientifically account for racism as the fundamental cause of health disparities? The answer lies in understanding stigma. Stigmatized identity is arguably a universal phenomenon. People who are stigmatized are unwanted by society, negatively stereotyped, rejected and excluded, and ultimately othered. Asian Americans have experienced this kind of stigmatization institutionally since the early years of modern America as racial categorizations began to solidify. As America continues to racialize Asian Americans, it continues a legacy of structural violence and historical trauma. This means that anti-Asian violence exists within the very fabric of American society. It is this societal oppression and violence that becomes internalized into self-hatred, self-harm and ultimately the self-directed violence that is suicide. When it comes to being Asian in America, though, the story is incomplete with looking only at race. There are plenty of violently oppressive systems that Asian Americans face that pile on the risk of self-directed violence. These are intersecting in nature. It is the intersectionality, or cross-sections, of Asian American identity that must be closely investigated to uncover insights into suicide prevention for this incredibly diverse community. Being an immigrant and experiencing xenophobia, for example, is a dominant experience for many Asian Americans. Although many have lived in the United States for several generations, Asian Americans do account for a large portion of today’s adult second generation. Second-generation immigrants are people who are native-born citizens in the United States and have at least one parent who is foreign-born. What makes this important to know? Current trends indicate that the U.S. is explosively growing into an immigrant-rich nation. More than 36% of all Americans are projected to be of immigrant origin – that’s first- or second-generation – by 2050. By that time, the overwhelming majority – 93% – of the country’s working-age population will be of immigrant origin, too. Here’s the problem: Second-generation immigrants are considered an at-risk group for suicidal behavior and death by researchers across the world. Researchers aren’t fully sure why yet, and that’s why this research is so timely. Signs of suicidal thinking are hard to know. Everyday actions may not change at all. Sean Justice/Getty Images A complicated and time-consuming issue Research takes decades to implement. It also takes decades to figure out the problem and how to address it. The public health scientists who work on disparities research are aware of the complex problems facing minority populations like Asian Americans. If there were an intervention to end racism and xenophobia, perhaps many Asian American lives would be saved both from homicide and suicide. The reality is that white supremacy runs so deep in America that even reversing racism would not undo the disparities in health outcomes such as suicide. This is because assimilation is “traumagenic.” That means the traumatic exposures of racist and xenophobic violence and discrimination hold the power to disrupt psychological and physiological functioning and alter genetic code for generations to come. Race-based traumatic stress holds the power to predispose entire populations, entire communities like Asian Americans, to self-directed violence. In my view, what is left to do is to work to change the norms of inclusion. It won’t take years of research to do that. Just start now. Act locally. Here’s a first step. [Understand new developments in science, health and technology, each week. Subscribe to The Conversation’s science newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Amelia Noor-Oshiro, Johns Hopkins University. Read more:Are America’s schools safe for Asian Americans?Asian Americans top target for threats and harassment during pandemic Amelia Noor-Oshiro does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • New Jersey Cat with 'Funky' Face Looking for a Home: 'He's Extra-Cute Exactly the Way He Is'

    The Halfway Home Animal Rescue Team is looking for a forever home for Mr. Marbles, a black-and-white cat with several congenital anomalies that give him a Grumpy Cat look without impacting his health.

  • Found your California dream home? Good luck with that — it may be gone by tomorrow

    Homes are flying off the market at a record pace thanks to a perfect storm: pandemic-induced demand for more space, low supply, and apps that make it easier to view, bid for and buy houses — all with a few swipes and clicks.

  • One house in the Hamptons reportedly rented for $2 million for the summer, as a home shortage pushes vacation rental prices higher

    Summer home rentals are going fast this year, as the vaccination rate picks up and more people look to travel.

  • DJs Thought This Dolly Parton Classic Was Too "Dirty" for the Radio in the 70s

    "I thought for sure that I had written a hit song. And then the disc jockeys wouldn’t play it."

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: Suns chances in a settling West and a disaster brewing in Chicago

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • 9 Common Skincare Ingredients You'll Want to Avoid If You Have Acne

    Read the labels carefully.

  • NBA roundup: Nets nip Celtics, claim 1st in East

    Joe Harris scored 20 points as the Brooklyn Nets survived a rough shooting night by Kyrie Irving and withstood a late charge by the Boston Celtics to record a 109-104 victory on Friday in New York. The Nets moved a half-game ahead of the idle Philadelphia 76ers into the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Jeff Green added 19 for the Nets, who shot 43 percent and withstood Irving missing 15 of 19 shots.

  • 50 Housing Markets That Are Turning Ugly

    Here's a look at 50 cities where things are looking bleak.

  • Plaschke: The stage was set for a Padres meltdown in L.A. They stole the spotlight instead

    The San Diego Padres turned past perceptions upside down in Friday night's victory over the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.