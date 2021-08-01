Pleasanton PD says they've searched all areas for missing runner

Reuters

One of Hollywood's biggest talent agencies on Friday hit out at the Disney movie studio in an escalating public dispute over claims by Scarlett Johansson that she had lost money over the release of her "Black Widow" movie. Bryan Lourd, co-chairman of the Creative Arts Agency (CAA), accused Disney in a statement of attacking the actress's character and of revealing her $20 million salary for the superhero movie "in an attempt to weaponize her success as an artist and a businesswoman." Lourd, who also represents Johansson, released his statement a day after the "Black Widow" star filed a lawsuit accusing Disney of breaching its contract with her by releasing the July 9 movie on its streaming platform at the same time it played in theaters, thereby reducing her expected share of box office receipts.