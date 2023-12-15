Pleasanton teachers prepare to go on strike over contract deal

TechCrunch

Peer-to-peer carsharing company Getaround has filed its first earnings report since going public a year ago via a SPAC combination. The company’s third-quarter earnings report details a company seeing quick revenue growth, but not enough top line yet to cover its expenses. Getaround reported gross bookings of $69 million in the third-quarter, resulting in $23.8 million in revenue for the period, up from the $16.7 million in the same period last year.