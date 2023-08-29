Pleasantville man charged with vandalizing police cruiser outside the station

Aug. 29—A Pleasantville man is in Crawford County jail after allegedly shattering the windshield of a Meadville Police Department cruiser with his foot while the vehicle was parked outside the station early Monday.

Michael Andrew Buck, 29, was arraigned late Monday morning before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on single felony, misdemeanor and summary charges.

Buck came to the attention of city police at 2:49 a.m. when an officer inside the station who was watching a security monitor saw someone climb onto a cruiser in the parking lot behind the Meadville City Building, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by police in the case.

Three officers exited the building to investigate and later identified the man on top of the vehicle as Buck, according to the affidavit. When officers questioned Buck, he replied, "I'm having a mental break."

After Buck was placed in a holding cell, officers observed the shattered windshield, noting the shape of a foot in the dew on top of the shattered portion of the windshield, police reported.

Repairs were estimated at more than $520, according to police.

Buck faces a felony charge of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor charge of institutional vandalism, and a summary charge of disorderly conduct.

A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for Sept. 11 before Pendolino, who set Buck's bail at $15,000.

