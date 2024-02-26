Pleasantville students meet Babe Ruth, Louis Armstrong, Al Capone at Roaring Twenties party

A Roaring Twenties party Feb. 14 was the culminating activity for eighth-graders learning about the era at Pleasantville Middle School. The party went virtual during the pandemic, but this year the students returned to in-person mingling while portraying a historical figure they chose and researched.

“We’re trying to institute research skills and at middle school kids love to role play, so this makes it a fun activity for them to do, to dress up, to explore and pretend to be somebody. So, it's a nice cultural experience,” said social studies teacher James Carey.

Eighth-grader Molly Lowe, who portrayed baseball player Babe Ruth, said it was more fun to interact with people during class instead of just sitting in her chair and reading a PowerPoint.

Elias Neuman, an eighth-grader in Lindsay Ehrman’s class, chose to portray musician Louis Armstrong. He felt that meeting the historical figures makes a better learning experience than just reading about them.

“I kind of enjoyed this assignment because we get to research people from the twenties and portraying them is the fun part," Neuman said. "I mean I love acting, so it's like great that I get to do it for a grade."

