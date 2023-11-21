'Please adopt me': 7-year-old's sign leads to child endangerment charges against mom-of-3

After a young girl showed up at a neighbor's home with a sign asking to "please adopt me" in Franklin County earlier this month, police discovered a mother left her three young children home alone for at least an hour while running an errand in another town, according to court documents.

Nicodia Samuels, 33, is charged with three felony counts of child endangerment, according to court records. She was released on $25,000 unsecured bail following her arraignment on Nov. 15.

A resident at a home on Lantern Lane, Chambersburg, called police about 8:45 p.m. Nov. 8 after a 7-year-old girl wearing no shoes turned up at their home holding a sign that said, "Please adopt me my mother hits me I have no home. My school is (redacted). My mom broke my iPad," according to court documents Chambersburg Police Department filed with the office of Magisterial District Judge Glenn Manns.

Police said the girl would not tell them where she lived or the names of her parents, but they were able to confirm her identity using school-related items found in a school backpack she had with her.

The girl agreed to walk the police officer to her home. The door was open a bit, and there was no response when the officer knocked before entering, according to court documents.

Back at the police station, a sergeant searched for the home's address in the borough's utility system and identified the resident as Samuels. He contacted her, and she reported that she was coming home from a neighbor's residence.

Inside Samuels' home with the 7-year-old, the police officer heard what sounded like an infant crying upstairs. He walked up and found a 2-year-old child in a bedroom, standing at a baby gate in the doorway, according to court documents.

The officer later learned after Samuels arrived home that a third child, a 1-year-old, was sleeping in another bedroom.

The officer met Samuels outside as she was getting out of her vehicle and asked her what was going on. She replied "nothing," walked inside the home, and asked the girl "what happened," appearing not to realize that the child had left the house, according to court documents.

Samuels told police she was still in the process of moving into the home, having arrived a week earlier. She said she needed to get property from her old apartment that she left behind with a neighbor "up the road." When the officer told her the children had been left alone for at least 45 minutes and he did not believe she had been close by, she admitted she knowingly left her children alone because they were asleep, according to court documents.

Police later learned that Samuels previously lived at Hot Point Commons in Shippensburg, which is about a half-hour drive away.

It is not known how long Samuels was away from her home or how long the 7-year-old wandered the neighborhood, police said. The neighbor called police at 8:46 p.m., and Samuels returned home at 9:44 p.m.

Franklin County Children and Youth Services approved a safety plan for the children, according to police.

