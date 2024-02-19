‘Please come back’: St. Paul wife searches for husband

ST. PAUL, Ore. (KOIN) — Ten days ago Gary Singh Grewal, who owns the St. Paul Market in the small Marion County town, was seen walking on the Willamette River Bridge around 10 a.m. His car was found later on the south side of the bridge, near Highway 219 between Newberg and St. Paul.

He hasn’t been seen since. And his wife told KOIN 6 News she has no idea how he just vanished.

“For the last 4 years, we’ve been a part of this community and everybody likes us,” his wife, Kelly Kaur, said. “He was friends to everybody, If he goes outside everyone would say hello to him. He knew everyone’s name.”

Kelly Kaur cries talking about her husband Gary Grewal, was vanished February 8, 2024 in St. Paul. February 18, 2024 (KOIN)

The Oregon State Police is now involved in the search that has, so far, not turned up anything. OSP Lt. Christopher Zohner and Lt. Matt Wilkinson from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, who runs that county’s search and rescue operations, briefed the community Saturday on the search efforts for the Woodburn resident.

During the roughly 90-minute meeting, Zohner and Wilkinson presented a timeline of the day when Grewal went missing, including summarizing “the enforcement effort to date, which included interviews of witnesses in the area at the time of the disappearance, forensic analysis of some security camera from Hazenberg Dairy on the east side of the (Willamette River) bridge and the next phase” of the operation, said former St. Paul Mayor Kim Wallis.

Gary Singh Grewal in an undated photo provided February 18, 2024 (Kelly Kaur)

Gary Grewal seen with his family in undated photo. The St. Paul market owner was last seen February 8, 2024 (GoFundMe)

His friends and family are hopeing to find dashcam footage of that day. The Grewal family is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that will bring him home.

“Please come back,” Kaur said, through tears. “I’m missing him a lot. I can’t live without him.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help in the search efforts for the family.

Man dead after shooting in Hollywood neighborhood: PPB

“Community members talked about their efforts to assist in the search, which included searching the river by boat, riverbank on foot and drone searches covering the St. Paul bridge to east of Butteville,” Wallis said.

The Portland Tribune, a media partner with KOIN 6 News, contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.