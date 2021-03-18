'Please come': Police reveal 911 calls from Atlanta shooting as victims named

·1 min read
(Independent)
(Independent)

The Atlanta Police Department has released the audio from two 911 calls made during the massage spa shootings that left eight people dead and one man injured.

The first 911 call was made at 5:45pm from Gold Spa, which was the second establishment Robert Aaron Long, 21, attacked Tuesday evening.

During the phone call, a woman can be heard saying "need police" in a hushed tone, and said she believed a robbery was underway.

An operator asked her if she had a description of the individual, which is when she confirms she is hiding within the establishment while making the call.

"Hiding right now, that's why," she said. "They have a gun."

The operator then asks if she knew where the robber was.

"I don't know. I'm hiding right now," the woman said. "Please come, ok?"

Police have since identified four of the individuals killed in the shooting.

Xiaojie Tan, 49; Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; and Daoyou Feng, 44.

