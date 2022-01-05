‘Please Don’t Get Jada Started’: Rapper Yo-Yo Says the Love Between Her and Tupac Surpasses Whatever Fans Believe He Shared with Jada Pinkett Smith

Rapper Yo-Yo has fans in an uproar after claiming she and Tupac shared a truer and deeper love than the slain emcee and Jada Pinkett Smith.

The ’90s rapper made the assertions that she and Tupac served as great loves to each other came as a shocker to fans. Yo-Yo, who was once hailed as rapper Ice Cube’s protege, opened up about her past with the rapper when speaking with TV and radio personality Jazmyn Summers.

Yo-Yo (L) shuts down fans theories about Tupac’s relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith (R). Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Bounce Trumpet Awards , Gene Shaw/Getty Images

“We were in love and we loved each other until the day he died,” Yo-Yo stated before adding that their relationship had transitioned into something more familial. The “Home Girl Don’t Play Dat” rapper and Tupac briefly dated in the early ’90s while touring together. “Pac became like a brother to me. We were just two people on the road who found each other, fell in love with each other.”

But as pertains to “The Nutty Professor” actress, Yo-Yo says the fan narrative of Tupac being in love with Pinkett Smith simply was not the case.

“Tupac had a love for Jada but he had a love for women,” she said downplaying the potential for anything other than platonic affection to have sparked between the two. “Anyone he dealt with he loved. He had many loves. He loved sincerely and if he gave you a piece of him you would remember. He probably slept with some of friends, but we all love him.”

Online, reactions to Yo-Yo’s claims were met with annoyance from those who have grown tired of hearing about the more-than-just-friends vibe between the “Set It Off” actress and Tupac.

“Oh nah please don’t get Jada started again! She’s windexing that red table as we speak”

“Jada is going to think up new ways to humiliate Will after she healer this [male face palm]”

“Nah where’s your letter,” commented another person, insinuating that they only way to prove Tupac truly loved Yo-Yo would be to see it in writing.

Tupac and Pinkett Smith’s history dates back to their high school years while attending a performing arts school in Baltimore. However that close-knit bond they’d weaved together from adolescence and well into adulthood was shattered when Tupac died in 1996 after being shot multiple times while on the Las Vegas strip. And although gone in the physical, fans and loved ones, especially Pinkett Smith, had made sure to keep his memory alive.

Story continues

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about Pac. I think about him every single day,” said the actress in 2019. Last year Pinkett Smith added fuel to the never-ending speculation that she and Tupac were more than just supremely close friends when she shared a poem he’d written to her. The actress’ fond remembrance of Tupac has also fueled criticism among those who have sympathized with her husband of two decades, Will Smith.

“She just loved him and that was the image of perfection,” said Smith of his wife’s doting over the late rapper during the early days of their relationship. “I was deeply, deeply insecure and just, I wasn’t man enough to handle that relationship.”

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘He Would Probably Live on That Show’: Jada Pinkett Smith Believes Tupac Shakur Would’ve Been a Part of ‘Red Table Talk’

What Do The Returns Of Kyrie Irving And Klay Thompson Mean For Their Teams And The Rest Of The League?

‘Pipeline’ Problem Solved? Corporate Boards Finally Checking for Diversity. Last Year Saw 40 Percent Increase In Black Board Directors.