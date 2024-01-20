‘Please don’t let me die;’ 911 calls detail moments after man was shot in Dayton Friday

Two 911 calls detail the moments after a shooting in Dayton Friday.

“We need an ambulance on Cambridge right now, somebody just got shot,” A caller told 911 dispatchers.

A man, who the caller identifies as the victim, can be heard screaming for help in the background.

“I don’t know who got shot, he just got out the car (and) said he got shot,” The caller told dispatchers.

The caller can be heard trying to calm the victim.

“I gotta make it to my boys!” The victim can be heard saying in the background.

The caller was unable to identify where the man was shot and did not see who initially shot the man.

“I don’t wanna die. I can’t die! Please don’t let me die,” The man can be heard throughout the 3-minute 50-second phone call.

A second call was made, this one lasting 3 minutes 49 seconds, and the man can be heard in the background calling for help.

“Yeah he’s breathing, he’s breathing,” The second caller said. “He’s on the ground. Outside, Outside on the ground.”

As News Center 7 previously reported, at least two people were reported shot during the shooting, which was reported in the area of Cambridge Avenue and N. Broadway Street.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed they were called to the scene and Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

It’s currently unknown if the victim heard in the 911 calls was the individual who died.

We’re working to learn more about what happened.