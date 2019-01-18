Please enjoy these Pope-like dogs wearing Crocs on their impossibly small heads

Look, we're only 18 days into 2019 and it's already looking better than the shitshow that was last year. Starting with this thread.

Twitter user @macnchief came across the most blessed image on Reddit and shared it to Twitter: an impossibly small pup wearing a Croc on its head.

i saw this on reddit and i think twitter should see it too pic.twitter.com/VfEdu2USWj — ariana grande did 9/11 (@macnchief) January 17, 2019

Dare I ask ... who wore it better?

Image: Alessandra Benedetti/Getty Images

The original photo inspired other Twitter users to respond with photos of their incredibly sad looking dogs wearing Crocs on their tiny, Croc-sized heads.

My friend just sent this to me when she saw that pic

It's her dog, Theo pic.twitter.com/g4jFlVyN3H

— old-fashioned killer queen (@kermitosapo19) January 18, 2019

Hopping in on this pic.twitter.com/JBcIQ7qMfm — costco hotdog fanpage (@Edwiener) January 18, 2019

My dog gave it a try pic.twitter.com/QyfsjsN8lU — Abra-tofurky (@2STEPINMYCROCS) January 18, 2019

Is it sacrilege to compare these to the Pope? Possibly, but I am all here for a Holy Pup.