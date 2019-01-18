Please enjoy these Pope-like dogs wearing Crocs on their impossibly small heads

Morgan Sung

Look, we're only 18 days into 2019 and it's already looking better than the shitshow that was last year. Starting with this thread. 

Twitter user @macnchief came across the most blessed image on Reddit and shared it to Twitter: an impossibly small pup wearing a Croc on its head. 

Hmmmmmm.

Dare I ask ... who wore it better?

Hmm

Image: Alessandra Benedetti/Getty Images

Hmmmmmmmm.

Image: Alessandra Benedetti/Getty Images

The original photo inspired other Twitter users to respond with photos of their incredibly sad looking dogs wearing Crocs on their tiny, Croc-sized heads.  

Is it sacrilege to compare these to the Pope? Possibly, but I am all here for a Holy Pup.

