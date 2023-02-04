'Please hurry, please': 911 call, surveillance video paint harrowing picture of Goshen massacre

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux and Dist. Atty. Tim Ward announced the arrests Friday of two men accused of killing six people in the California farm town of Goshen last month.

The brutality of the massacre — which included the killing of a 16-year-old girl and her 10-month-old son — shocked people around the country. Noah David Beard, 25, and Angel Uriarte, 35, have each been charged with murder.

In announcing the arrests, the sheriff played a grainy surveillance video showing the young mother fleeing with her son moments before they were killed. He also played a 911 call from a woman who was inside the family compound during the attack but survived. Later, the sheriff released a transcript of that call.

The video shows 16-year-old Alissa Parraz running across a dark driveway with her baby in her arms toward a locked chain-link gate blocking the street. Unable to escape, she hoists her baby over a nearby wooden fence and lowers him onto something on the other side before running across the driveway and vaulting over the chain-link fence.

Moments later, a man walks toward them. He raises his right arm, a dark shadow of a gun visible in his hand, then the video cuts off. Both mother and child were shot in the back of the head, Boudreaux said.

In audio from the 911 call, a woman inside the house is heard crying and pleading.

What follows is a transcript of the call released Friday by the Sheriff's Office.

Operator: 911, how may I help you?

Caller: Hello.

Operator: Hello, ma'am, do you have an emergency?

Caller: Yeah.

Operator: What's going on?

Caller: On Harvest in Goshen, shots fired.

Operator: Do you live in an apartment or is this the home?

Caller: A home, home, hurry.

Operator: What's going on?

Caller: They shot my boyfriend. They keep shooting outside. I don’t know if they're still here. I’m scared. Because they're still shooting outside. Please hurry, please. I don’t know where they are now [gasp] they’re still shooting.

Operator: They’re still shooting?

Caller: Yes. Hurry, please. They’re coming back. They’re coming back. They’re coming back in.

Operator: Who’s coming back in?

Caller: The guys. Please hurry, c’mon. Do you hear them? Someone else is screaming now.

[Shots heard.]

Caller: [Gasp] Now that’s them. They’re shooting in the house.

Operator: What do you hear now?

Caller: Nothing. I don’t know if they’re out there; I'm too scared. I hear sirens coming. Thank you. My boyfriend, he is on the floor; he is shot in the stomach.

Operator: Is he breathing?

Caller: Is he breathing? I don’t know. He’s still breathing, he’s still breathing. Hold on, baby. Hold on, please.

Operator: We have help on the way, OK? I have an officer right around the corner.

Caller: It’s OK, baby, you're going to make it. You're gonna make it. They’re here. They’re here. They’re here. Come in here. Come here, watch your feet. They're here with me, OK.

Operator: You did a great job, ma'am. Good luck.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.