"Please have mercy": Minutes before Nathaniel Woods' execution, murder victim's sister begged an Alabama official to spare him

Ten minutes before Nathaniel Woods was scheduled to be executed for his role in the 2004 murder of three police officers, the chief of staff to the Governor of Alabama received a desperate phone call from the sister of one of the slain cops.

Her plea: Spare his life.

“He didn’t kill my brother, and he didn’t kill the other officers, may they rest in peace,” Kimberly Chisholm Simmons, the sister of murdered officer Harley Chishom III, pleaded during the call that started around 5:50 p.m on Thurs., Mar. 5. “I’m asking for mercy, and I believe my brother would want me to take a stance because of the man he was.”

Gov. Kay Ivey’s chief of staff, Jo Bonner, said he would relay the message to other officials and suggested that Simmons should expect a call back.

But the murder victim’s sister never heard from another Alabama official, even after a temporary U.S. Supreme Court stay bought Woods a few more hours. Its justices ultimately elected not to intervene in his execution, and at 9:01 p.m., Woods, 43, died by lethal injection.

The extraordinary eleventh-hour phone conversation, which was tape recorded by Woods’ attorney and shared with USA TODAY, has not been previously reported.

The call was the result of back-channel negotiations in which Woods’ attorney, Lauren Faraino, was informed by sources connected to the highest levels of Alabama government within an hour of her client’s scheduled execution that he could be spared if a victim’s family member begged for his life.

For those close to Woods, and undoubtedly the condemned man himself, the failed call for mercy was only one of several moments of emotional whiplash during the last day of his life. The prospect that Woods would be allowed to live was repeatedly held before them and then yanked away.

The Supreme Court stay caused his family members to celebrate, believing that he had been spared. His family learned within hours that his execution was still imminent.

Woods’ imam, who was set to witness his execution, said he was sent away from the prison and told he could return if the execution occurred. But the imam was notified too late, and Woods was executed without his spiritual advisor present.

Woods’s case attracted national attention — including from high-profile supporters such as Martin Luther King III and Kim Kardashian — due to claims of police misconduct, flimsy evidence and poor representation during his 2005 trial.

Prosecutors acknowledged that Woods didn’t pull the trigger that ended the lives of the three police officers, instead convincing a jury that he had lured them into being killed by another man. The confessed shooter, Kerry Spencer, who is himself on death row, has said that Woods was “actually 100 percent innocent.”

It’s unclear what steps Bonner took, if any, after receiving the call from Simmons. He did not respond to an interview request for this story. His cell phone number that Simmons used that night — and that Woods’ own sister also said she subsequently called to beg for mercy, and that was then tweeted out to the world by King III — has since been disconnected.

A spokesperson for Ivey also declined to make the governor available, instead re-sending a statement she had issued the night of Woods’ execution.

“This is not a decision that I take lightly, but I firmly believe in the rule of law and that justice must be served,” read the statement, adding that the governor’s “thoughts and most sincere prayers are for the families” of the officers. “May the God of all comfort be with these families as they continue to find peace and heal from this terrible crime.”

Not all of Chisholm’s siblings feel the way his older sister Kimberly does about Woods’s capital punishment. At a press conference following Woods's execution, members of Chisholm’s family cheered the outcome.

“One cop killer down as we patiently wait for the next one,” said Starr Sidelinker, sister to Harley and Kimberly.

Faraino, Woods’ attorney, said her client’s last hours alive, while his family hung on every development, were “the cruelest moments I’ve ever been through in my life.”

Kimberly Chisholm Simmons and her brother Harley Chisholm III before his murder. More