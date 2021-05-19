'Please do not let me leave this earth without justice': Black Americans who survived the Tulsa Race Massacre 100 years ago make their case for reparations

Taylor Ardrey
·4 min read
viola fletcher
Viola Fletcher, the oldest living survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre, testifies before the Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee hearing on "Continuing Injustice: The Centennial of the Tulsa-Greenwood Race Massacre" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on May 19, 2021. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

  • Three living survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre testified in front of a House Judiciary subcommittee Wednesday.

  • Viola Fletcher, Hughes Van Ellis, and Lessie Benningfield Randle told lawmakers about the impacted the massacre had on their lives.

  • A white mob burned down their thriving Black community in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1921.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Viola Fletcher was seven years old when a white mob destroyed her home city in Tulsa, Oklahoma 100 years ago.

Fletcher, 107, one of the few living survivors from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, spoke in front of a House Judiciary subcommittee, calling for justice as she shared her first-hand experience of the painful assault on what had been on "Black Wall Street."

"I'm here seeking justice and asking my country to acknowledge what happened," Fletcher said during the "Continuing injustice: The Centennial of the Tulsa-Greenwood Race Massacre" hearing.

Before May 31, 1921, Greenwood in Tulsa, a district in Tulsa, was a prosperous neighborhood that "represented all the best of what was possible for Black people in America," Fletcher said.

"Greenwood was an incredibly vibrant and energetic place," Scott Ellsworth, historian and author of The Ground Breaking, a historical investigation into the Tulsa massacre, told Insider. "There were 35 restaurants. There was an equal number of grocery stores and meat markets. There were a dozen churches ... There were two African-American schools, a black public library branch, and an African-American hospital."

Black professionals living in Greenwood thrived.

The Tulsa Race Massacre started with the case of a Black teen who had been accused of attacking a white woman. When a lynch mob and a group of armed Black World War I veterans clashed outside of a courthouse where the teen was held, the attack on Greenwood began.

"I will never forget the violence of the white mob when we left our home," Fletcher said. The night of the massacre, her family knew they had to leave Greenwood, she added.

For hours, between May 31 and June 1, white residents destroyed Greenwood as they looted businesses, fired at Black families, and set the neighborhood ablaze, according to a report by the Oklahoma Commission from 2001. An estimated 300 people were killed and thousands were displaced, according to experts.

"I still see Black men being shot, Black bodies lying in the street. I still smell smoke and see fire, I still see Black businesses being burned, I still hear airplanes flying overhead. I hear the screams," Fletcher told the House committee.

In her testimony, another survivor, 106-year-old Lessie Benningfield, likened the massacre to a war.

"My community was beautiful. It was filled with happy and successful Black people. Then everything changed," she said. "It was like a war. White men with guns came and destroyed my community. We couldn't understand why."

"I have lived through the massacre every day," said Fletcher, who was joined by her 100-year-old brother Hughes Van Ellis, another survivor. "Our country may forget this history, but I cannot. I will not. And other survivors do not. And our descendants do not," she continued.

The massacre pushed Fletcher's family out of their home in Greenwood, she told lawmakers that "she lost her chance at an education," adding that she "never finished school passed the fourth grade."

Last year, survivors and descendants of the massacre filed a lawsuit for reparations. According to court documents, the suit was brought against seven different entities, including the city of Tulsa, its County Sheriff, and the Oklahoma Military Department.

tulsa race massacre survivor 3
Hughes Van Ellis(L), a Tulsa Race Massacre survivor and World War II veteran, testifies before the Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee hearing on "Continuing Injustice: The Centennial of the Tulsa-Greenwood Race Massacre" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on May 19, 2021. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

"We are not asking for a handout. We are asking for a chance to be treated like first-classed citizens," Ellis, a World War II vet, told lawmakers during his emotional testimony. "Please do not let me leave this Earth without justice like all the other massacre survivors."

"I have survived a hundred years of painful memories and losses," Randle said. "By the Grace of God, I am still here. I have survived to tell this story. I believe that I am still here to share it with you. Hopefully, now, you all will listen to us while we are still here."

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • 'You can help us get justice' -Tulsa massacre survivors in Congress

    Viola Fletcher, her younger brother Hughes Van Ellis and Lessie Benningfield Randle recounted their experiences surviving the massacre 100 years ago when a white mob killed and burned its way through Tulsa's Greenwood neighborhood, at the time one of the largest and wealthiest Black communities in the United States."Because of the massacre, my family was driven out of our home," Mr. Van Ellis said. "We were left with nothing. We were made refugees in our country.""I'm here seeking justice," Mrs. Fletcher said, "and I'm asking my country to acknowledge what happened in Tulsa in 1921."

  • Oldest survivor of Tulsa race massacre testifies before House committee: "I have lived through the massacre every day"

    Viola Fletcher, who at 107 is the oldest living survivor of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, testified Wednesday before a House subcommittee studying legal remedies to atone for the damage a violent mob did to a thriving Tulsa neighborhood then known as "Black Wall Street." Watch her testimony.

  • Two USA TODAY Network reporters arrested, released after covering Andrew Brown Jr. protest

    USA TODAY Network reporters Ayano Nagaishi and Alison Cutler were arrested Wednesday night while covering a protest in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

  • Inside look at new documentary on Tulsa’s forgotten race massacre

    Soul of a Nation” unearths buried secrets 100 years after as many as 300 people lost their lives.

  • Stacey Abrams to deliver keynote at Tulsa Massacre event

    Stacey Abrams, who has become a leading national voice on ballot access, will deliver the keynote address at the “Remember & Rise" event commemorating the 100-year anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, officials announced Wednesday. Abrams, whose work on voter access and political infrastructure is credited with helping flip the state of Georgia for Democrats in 2020, will speak at the nationally televised event on May 31, the 1921 Race Massacre Centennial Commission said. “Her tireless efforts to create equity and access for Black Georgia voters has inspired the entire country to re-envision what inclusive structures, systems and communities should look like," said Phil Armstrong, the commission's project director.

  • Blue Origin discloses $2 million as current highest bid for seat on space flight

    Blue Origin, billionaire Jeff Bezos' rocket company, disclosed $2 million as the current highest bid for a seat on its New Shepard spacecraft after the startup closed the first phase of its auction. The process will conclude in a final phase on June 12 with a live online auction. The rocket company is targeting July 20 for its first suborbital sightseeing trip on its spacecraft, a landmark moment in a competition to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel.

  • Peloton's Jess King On Why Everyone Should Be Doing Pilates

    King is now conquering Pilates for Peloton.

  • Hero of Hotel Rwanda tells terror trial he was tortured by regime in secret 'slaughterhouse'

    He was hailed as the hero of the film ‘Hotel Rwanda’ and reportedly saved the lives of more than 1,200 people from machete-wielding genocidaires in 1994. But in explosive new documents, Paul Rusesabagina alleges he was tortured by Rwandan authorities for several days at an unknown location he described as a “slaughterhouse”. “I call that place the slaughterhouse,” he said, according to a lawyer's affidavit obtained by ABC News. “I could hear persons, women screaming, shouting, calling for help.” “I was suffocating, I could not move my arms, my legs were tied... I could hear persons, women, screaming, shouting, calling for help: ‘Please help, help, help, help!’” The 66-year-old dissident is currently being tried in the East African nation on more than a dozen terror-related offences, including arson and murder. He denies the charges. Mr Rusesabagina’s is best known for the story of how as a hotel manager in the Rwandan capital Kigali, he helped to shelter more than 1,268 people, during the Rwandan genocide in 1994. His exploits were the inspiration for the Oscar-nominated film Hotel Rwanda in 2004.

  • Jenny McCarthy Had the Best Reaction to a Fan Swooning Over Donnie Wahlberg on TikTok

    This is priceless.

  • Federer says he can't even think of winning French Open

    The 39-year-old was up 4-2 in the final set against world number 75 Pablo Andujar of Spain but lost the next four games to lose 6-4 4-6 6-4 in his only tuneup event on clay before the French Open starts on May 30. It was Federer's first match since his comeback in Doha in March after sitting out over a year due to two knee surgeries. "I think when you played so little and you know where your level is at, and I think you saw that today, how can I think of winning the French Open?" the 20-times major winner told reporters.

  • Pentagon running ‘secret army of 60,000 around world’

    Agents are involved in both domestic and foreign operations

  • THEN AND NOW: The stars of 'Dance Moms' nearly 10 years later

    Stars like JoJo Siwa and Maddie Ziegler got their start as students at Abby Lee Dance Company. Here's what they've been up to since the show aired.

  • Get a free mini bottle of this No. 1 best-selling 'glass skin' serum that sells every 3 minutes

    Peach & Lily's No. 1 best-selling hydrating serum has a cult following that raves about its laundry list of restorative properties.

  • U.S.-Israel politics heat up on the Hill as liberals try to stop arms sale

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is leading the effort, along with Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Mark Pocan, Ilhan Omar and others, according to a draft resolution obtained by POLITICO.

  • Andy Cohen Reveals Bravo Has 'Almost Cast Several Lesbians' on Real Housewives

    Andy Cohen discussed Bravo’s casting choices while chatting with RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais

  • Cop killing of teen shows how child welfare, police derail young Black and brown lives

    Ma'Khia Bryant was shot and killed at 16. Why was she in child welfare instead of with her family? Why didn't the officer de-escalate?

  • Texas Psychedelics Research Bill Moves To Senate Vote

    A bill to study the therapeutic effects of psilocybin and MDMA has been quietly advancing through the Texas legislature. Introduced in February by Texas state Rep. Alex Dominguez (D), the bill would direct the Department of State Health Services and Texas Medical Board to study psilocybin, MDMA and ketamine for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other ailments. The legislation places special focus on psychedelics as a tool to improve the health and quality of life of military veterans. Research would be conducted at the Baylor College of Medicine and “a military veterans hospital or a medical center that provides medical care to veterans.” The current bill also mandates a clinical trial on psilocybin for veterans with PTSD. The bill passed a House vote earlier this month and on Wednesday received clearance from the Senate Veteran Affairs & Border Security Committee in a 5-0 vote, reported Marijuana Moment. The bill now heads to the Senate floor for a final vote before sending it to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk. Photo: Texas State Capitol by by Kyle Glenn on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCybin Moves Forward With Clinical Trial On Psilocybin Oral FilmPsyched: MindMed And Compass Q1 Earnings, FDA Approves Therapists Taking MDMA, Wesana Health Goes Public© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Mariska Hargitay Reveals She Broke Her Knee, Fractured Her Ankle and Suffered Torn Ligament

    “It’s always a good idea to go to the doctor,” Mariska Hargitay said

  • "I have lived through the massacre every day": Tulsa survivors testify

    The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties plans to consider legal remedies to atone for the damage done to the community.

  • These 3-minute exercises will help you live longer

    It can reduce the risk of early death by almost a third.