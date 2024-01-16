‘Please do not think poorly of me.’ Heartbreaking note found with puppies at NC shelter

“I’m sorry for leaving them like this but I myself am homeless and cannot afford to care for them.”

Those words filled a heartbreaking note left with puppies at a North Carolina animal shelter, photos show.

The writer — only identified as “nameless man” — said he brought the stray pups to the Fayetteville Animal Protection Society after their mother’s death. He often fed the mama dog before she was hit by a car, setting off his search for her babies.

“I just want them to be given the chance their mother like myself, was never given,” the letter continued. “Please do not think poorly of me but it felt wrong leaving them alone in the cold waiting on a mother that would not be coming home.”

The Fayetteville Animal Protection Society in a touching Facebook post praised the man for saving the tiny animals, saying his “kindness has not gone unnoticed.”

“We promise to honor your selfless gesture by providing these puppies with the love and care they deserve,” the shelter wrote Jan. 15. “If you’re up for it, please swing by the shelter to visit the puppies and to get a proper thank you!”

As of Jan. 15, the puppies were too young to be adopted but were getting vaccinations and other care. Though the shelter in its post didn’t share how many of the pups were rescued, a photo shows five adorable animals in a cage.

Within 24 hours of being shared on Facebook, the post had more than 600 reactions and dozens of comments. Many social media users said they couldn’t get enough of the man’s good deed.

“We experienced a moment that simultaneously broke and uplifted our hearts,” the shelter wrote. “This story is a testament to the kindness that still exists in the world, even in the most challenging times.”

The Fayetteville Animal Protection Society didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for additional information on Jan. 16. The shelter is roughly 60 miles south of Raleigh.

Hero the dog leads rescuers to other animals in need of help. Now, she has a new home

Dog named Disco was missing for days — until she’s found 1,000 miles from home in NC