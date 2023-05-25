‘Please, somebody say something’: Family of KC murder victim beg for help solving case

Tears ran down the face of LaConda Robinson Thursday morning as she pleaded for witnesses to break the silence and provide the tips needed to solve her daughter’s murder last August.

“She didn’t deserve it,” said Robinson, who held a photo of her daughter, Mausheya Jackson, at police headquarters in downtown Kansas City. “Please, somebody say something. She had her whole life ahead of her.”

The 28-year-old Jackson was killed in a double shooting on the evening of Aug. 4, 2022. Officers responding to reports of shots being fired found Jackson and another woman inside a car near the intersection of 50th and Olive streets. Jackson died from her injuries.

The other victim survived, said Detective Ryan Taylor with the Kansas City Police Department’s homicide unit. She told police that they were not doing anything wrong at the time of the shooting.

“They are truly innocent victims,” Taylor said.

Detectives canvassed the neighborhood and spoke with witnesses. They worked around the clock to try to find the individuals responsible for her death, Taylor said.

“At this time, we have exhausted a majority of our leads,” he said. “We’re asking the community, our partners, to help us bring justice for Mausheya.”

The community is the most important tool that law enforcement has, Taylor said.

“We’re partners in this and we can close this case together,” he said.

Hardworking, dedicated mother

Jackson, a Kansas City native, graduated from De La Salle High School and had earned her Certified Nursing Assistant Certification and was certified in phlebotomy. Jackson was a hard working and dedicated mother of three children, said her aunt, Kisha Robinson.

“My family comes to you today for information of any kind that you can give to us. She didn’t deserve to have her life taken,” Robinson said. “Mausheya was shot in broad daylight.”

Mausheya Jackson, 28, was killed in a double shooting the evening of Aug. 4, 2022. Her family is pleading for witnesses to come forward with tips that would help solve her murder.

The shooting was witnessed by others, including some who made a Facebook posts about it, her aunt said. People were out there and saw what happened. But now, they don’t want to say anything.

It’s time for the community to come together and provide information not only on Jackson’s murder, but on other unsolved murders as well. The community needs to speak out against the violence and stop letting the “baby assassins” run around and terrorize the streets, she said.

“Someone needs to speak up,” she said. “It just can’t just keep happening and nobody say anything.”

Taylor declined to reveal details of the circumstances leading up to the crime, besides saying there was some sort of meet-up, because the case remains open. Police have a basic description of the vehicle used in the crime, he said. He added they know the killing involved more than one person.

But now, detectives need to speak with the witnesses who are not talking, both to solve this case and prevent future violence.

“How long are you going to allow these individuals to be in your community until you’ve done something or they think you’ve done something to make them do something to your family?” Taylor said. “This was unprovoked, so obviously we have individuals that have no problem inciting violence.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).