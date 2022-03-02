‘Please take them off’: DeSantis scolds students for wearing face masks
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Ron DeSantisAmerican politician
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, one of the nation’s most prominent opponents of coronavirus restrictions, attending a cybersecurity event for wearing face coverings on Wednesday.
“You do not have to wear those masks,” DeSantis said as he approached the students, who were to stand behind the podium at which he was to deliver his remarks.
“I mean, please take them off,” he told them directly, finger pointed. “Honestly, it’s not doing anything. And we gotta stop with this COVID theater. So if you want to wear it, fine. But this is ridiculous.”
The scene , a reporter for local news station WFLA. The cybersecurity event was held at the University of South Florida, but some of the students were apparently in high school. The local school district did not answer a Yahoo News request for comment.
A spokeswoman for the governor, Christina Pushaw, defended the governor’s message. “After two years of mixed messages from health authorities and media,” she wrote in an email to Yahoo News, “the governor wants to make sure everyone is aware of the facts and data now, so they can feel free and comfortable without a mask.”
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention effectively said that millions of Americans who had been masking . But public health officials have emphatically said that no one should be maligned if they do choose to wear a face covering.
DeSantis has framed masking — and vaccination — , arguing that nobody would be prevented from masking if they chose to do so. His complaint to the masked students gathered for his remarks, however, suggested otherwise.
The majority of Floridians during the Delta wave of late summer, but DeSantis engaged in a protracted legal battle with school districts that sought to impose mask mandates. Since then, he has become a favorite of conservatives who believe the threat of the coronavirus has been exaggerated. His new surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, has downplayed vaccination and, last year, refused to don a mask .