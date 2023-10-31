‘Please be vigilant’: Police in 2 Mass. towns issue warning amid uptick in car thefts, break-ins

Police in two Massachusetts communities are warning residents to be on high alert amid a recent uptick in car thefts and break-ins.

The Lexington Police Department on Tuesday said that its officers are investigating “several motor vehicle break-ins and stolen motor vehicles” that have occurred in recent weeks.

“Please be vigilant and check your motor vehicles. If you find you may have been a victim, please call us to report as soon as possible,” the department said in a crime alert. “Please remember to lock your vehicle at all times and leave no valuables, keys, or key fobs inside your vehicle.”

*CRIME ALERT* We are investigating several motor vehicle break-ins and stolen motor vehicles that occurred in the past... Posted by Lexington Police Department - MA on Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Any Lexington resident with a home surveillance system is urged to check their footage as officers continue to look into the thefts and break-ins.

Last week, Reading Police Chief David Clark said that his department was investigating the theft of three vehicles that were stolen in a string of overnight break-ins.

Clark said the car thefts occurred in the areas of Main Street, Spring Street, and Prospect Street between 5:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

While officers were investigating those thefts, car break-ins were also reported in the areas of Locust Street, Middlesex Avenue, Condor Road, and Copeland Road, according to Clark.

In almost all of the cases, the vehicles were unlocked, investigators noted.

In a statement, Clark said, “I would like to remind community members to ensure that their cars are properly locked and that all valuable items have been removed from the car before exiting the car, regardless of what time it is. We are continuing to investigate several incidents of motor vehicle break-ins and thefts and ask that our community members stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity they may see.”

Reading Press Release: Reading Police Department Investigating Three Stolen Cars, Series of Overnight Car... Posted by Reading Massachusetts Police Department on Saturday, October 21, 2023

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lexington police at 781-862-1212 or Reading police at 781-944-1212.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW