Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Assystem S.A.’s (EPA:ASY)

In 2014 Dominique Louis was appointed CEO of Assystem S.A. (EPA:ASY). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

Check out our latest analysis for Assystem

How Does Dominique Louis’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Assystem S.A. has a market cap of €399m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of €254k. (This figure is for the year to 2017). It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth €250k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from €175m to €701m, and the median CEO compensation was €421k.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. Though positive, it’s important we delve into the performance of the actual business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Assystem has changed from year to year.

ENXTPA:ASY CEO Compensation December 26th 18 More

Is Assystem S.A. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Assystem S.A. has shrunk earnings per share by 8.8% each year. In the last year, its revenue is up 3.4%.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the earnings per share is down. It’s hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration.

It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Assystem S.A. Been A Good Investment?

Assystem S.A. has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 23% over three years. But they probably wouldn’t be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary…

It looks like Assystem S.A. pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

The compensation paid to Dominique Louis is lower than is usual at similar sized companies. But the company lacks earnings per share growth, and returns to shareholders are less than stellar. So while shareholders shouldn’t be overly concerned about CEO compensation, we suspect most would prefer see improved performance, before increasing pay. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Assystem shares with their own money (free access).

Or you might prefer this data-rich interactive visualization of historic revenue and earnings.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



