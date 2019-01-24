Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Bagir Group Ltd.’s (LON:BAGR)

Eran Itzhak became the CEO of Bagir Group Ltd. (LON:BAGR) in 2015. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Eran Itzhak’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Bagir Group Ltd. has a market cap of UK£3.7m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of US$410k. (This figure is for the year to 2017). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$350k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under US$200m, and the median CEO compensation was US$318k.

That means Eran Itzhak receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. While this data point isn’t particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Bagir Group, below.

Is Bagir Group Ltd. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Bagir Group Ltd. has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 78% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down -19%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end.

We don’t have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Bagir Group Ltd. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 75%, Bagir Group Ltd. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

Remuneration for Eran Itzhak is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

We like that the company is growing EPS, but we find the returns over the last three years to be lacking. We’d be surprised if shareholders want to see a pay rise for the CEO, but we’d stop short of calling their pay too generous. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Bagir Group.

